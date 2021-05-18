Auburn budget appears to pass, board race too close to call

The Auburn Enlarged City School District's proposed budget appears to have passed, but affidavits will need to be counted.
The results came in around 10:30 p.m. that Auburn's proposed spending plan had 1,442 yes votes and 1,266 no votes. There are 204 affidavits that have not been counted as of Tuesday night. The district is set to count those Wednesday morning.
"It's such a close race," Auburn Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo said. "We'll know more in the morning. Thank you to everyone who showed up and voted today."
The unofficial results show more at least one board of education newcomer upsetting an incumbent. Eight candidates were running for three three-year seats. The unofficial tally shows incumbent Ian Phillips (1,032) in the lead, followed by Matteo Bartolotta (1,024) and 16-year incumbent Salvatore "Sam" Giangreco (974). The third incumbent who was running, Kathleen Rhodes, received 892 votes.
Rachel Czyz received 943 votes. Nate Garland had 730. Isabelle Wellauer had 932, and Patrick Mahunik 934.
The proposed $83.8 million budget, which was adopted by the district's board in April, comes with a 2.85% tax levy increase and about a 3.5% boost in total spending, with no anticipated layoffs and several positions that would be added.
More than 15 people attended the district's budget hearing this year, where district officials explained the budget and community members were able to give their thoughts. Most people who spoke expressed concern with the tax levy hike.
Pirozzolo said before the early numbers rolled that he was nervous about the budget, noting that it was a financially difficult year for a lot of community members, adding that he appreciates the community.
Before casting his vote at Auburn Junior High School Tuesday afternoon, Ken Davis said he didn't like the district's proposed spending budget. He feels the district, the Auburn city government and the Cayuga County government spend more year after year, while he and his wife are on a fixed income.
"They always find a way to spend money," Davis said. "They always talk about how much money they're saving us, yet there's always a tax increase for everything."
He declined to say which board hopefuls he was going to pick, but noted he was "trying to stay way from people associated with the school."
"You put teachers on school boards, you put administrators on school boards, where do you think this is going to go?" Davis said.
Lewis Romano, who used to be a custodial worker in the district, said he was going to vote for Nate Garland, Giangreco and Phillips. Romano said he knows Giangreco and believes he knows what needs to be done for the district in the future. Romano said he was impressed with Garland at the candidate forum earlier this year.
Romano said he was planning on voting for the budget, saying that he feels the district would come back with a higher proposed levy later if this spending plan was rejected.
Married couple Elise and James Bowe said both they were going to vote for the budget.
"I feel good about it because we really need to make sure all of the kids are well paid for, well funded," James said.
He added that he believe the state's aid funding formula has underserved Auburn, but he feels it is necessary to make up that difference, while still advocating for improved funding.
Elise, whose father is school board member William Andre, said she and James have a 4-year-old daughter, and Elise wants to ensure her daughter is "getting the same kind of opportunities that kids in Skaneateles or Elbridge (would receive.)"
