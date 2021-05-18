Auburn budget appears to pass, board race too close to call

Lewis Romano, who used to be a custodial worker in the district, said he was going to vote for Nate Garland, Giangreco and Phillips. Romano said he knows Giangreco and believes he knows what needs to be done for the district in the future. Romano said he was impressed with Garland at the candidate forum earlier this year.

Romano said he was planning on voting for the budget, saying that he feels the district would come back with a higher proposed levy later if this spending plan was rejected.

Married couple Elise and James Bowe said both they were going to vote for the budget.

"I feel good about it because we really need to make sure all of the kids are well paid for, well funded," James said.

He added that he believe the state's aid funding formula has underserved Auburn, but he feels it is necessary to make up that difference, while still advocating for improved funding.

Elise, whose father is school board member William Andre, said she and James have a 4-year-old daughter, and Elise wants to ensure her daughter is "getting the same kind of opportunities that kids in Skaneateles or Elbridge (would receive.)"

