Auburn cancels school Tuesday due to weather, bus driver shortage

Citing forecasted wind chills as low as -20 degree and a shortage of bus drivers, the Auburn Enlarged City School District has cancelled school on Tuesday.

District Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo informed families in an phone call sent Monday afternoon that Tuesday will be treated as a traditional snow day. He said the weather conditions forecasted could be dangerous for children walking to school or waiting for a bus.

The area is under a wind chill advisory starting at 1 a.m. Tuesday and running through 10 a.m., as well as a winter weather advisory in effect until 9 a.m. with 3 to 5 inches of snow predicted. Visit auburnpub.com/weather for more local forecast details.

