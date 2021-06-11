Auburn Catholic school faculty member to become principal

A senior faculty member at a Catholic school in Auburn is set to be the facility's next leader.

Conor O'Donnell will become the principal of Tyburn Academy of Mary Immaculate on July 1, according to a news release.

O’Donnell has taught history and theology for seven years at the school, and has also coached the boys’ basketball team, led a student excursion to Rome, and served on the curriculum committee of St. Albert the Great Academy, the release said. He graduated from Christendom College in Virginia, where he finished his undergraduate education and received a graduate degree in theology.

O'Donnell is taking over for principal Maura Del Favero, who is leaving after 13 years in leadership positions at Tyburn.

“Mr. O’Donnell was selected because of his strong educational background, his commitment to students, and his dedication to the mission of the school,” Joseph Lopiccolo, president of the board of directors and chair of the search committee, said in the news release.

O'Donnell expressed enthusiasm to take on the role.

“I am honored by the opportunity to continue in service to Tyburn Academy as its principal," he said in a statement. “I look forward to collaborating with parents, faculty and pastors in meeting the academic, social-emotional and spiritual needs of our students.”

