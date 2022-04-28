Auburn/Cayuga County NAACP looks at graduation rates in online presentation

The Auburn/Cayuga Branch of the NAACP examined the most recent graduation rates for local students in different groups and discussed what can be done.

The group held a virtual presentation, led by Dr. Eli Hernandez, the NAACP president, where he talked about the 2021 graduation rates for students in Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES school districts, including Black students, Hispanic or Latino students, students with disabilities and economically disadvantaged students. Over 10 people, including Auburn Enlarged City School District Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo and Jack Hardy, chair of the Auburn Civil Service Commission, attended the online event.

After speaking about the local NAACP and its work, Hernandez — who is also the vice president of the Auburn school board — talked about graduation rate statistics for Cayuga County-area students as of August 2021. According to the data from the state Department of Education, there were 720 Cayuga County-area students who entered high school in 2017 with the expectation of graduating in 2021, Hernandez said. Of that number, 604 students, or 84%, graduated. Of the total 631 white Cayuga County-area students of that grouping, 86%, or or 545 students, graduated.

Of the 26 Black Cayuga County-area students of that grouping, 16 students, or 62%, graduated, Hernandez added. For Hispanic or Latino students, 61%, or 17 out of a total 28, graduated. The local graduation rate for economically disadvantaged students, 73% graduated, with 225 out of 310 students. For Cayuga County-area students classified as English language learners, seven out of nine students graduated, a rate of 78%.

Hernandez talked about the numbers and what could be learned in regard to the future. For example, he noted that according to the state Education Department, the graduation rate for female Cayuga County-area students who entered high school in 2017 with the expectation of them graduating in 2021 was 87%, as of that August. By comparison, the graduation rate for male Cayuga County-area students was 82%.

"Why is that? Do we have a problem with our males not graduating? If we do, what can we do about it? This is when you and the district begin to start digging deep into the data and figuring out, who were these kids? Could they have been African Americans, could have been Hispanics? Could they have been economically disadvantaged, could have been white students," Hernandez said. "And I'm only saying it that way because that's the way, obviously, the state and the whole world wants to put labels on all of us, so we will go by that. So when you look at this, you then need to figure out, so our females are still graduating higher than males, why is that? What can we do? Are we failing our males?

Hernandez also compared the graduation rate of the last couple years for white Cayuga County-area students versus the rate for Black students.

"Why do we do this? Why do we say, 'Black vs. white'? Because we do need to look at the lowest graduating subgroup to that of the highest, and that's where you start talking about disproportion," he said. "What can we do? Why can't we close the gap? How do we close the gap? Those are the conversations that we should be having. I'm not here today to blame Cayuga County and to blame the districts. We're here to say, 'Hmm, we notice that there is a problem, we have to fix it and we're all, as a community, ready and willing to do so.' So what are we going to do about this?"

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

