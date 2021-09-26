Auburn charter school group plans to resubmit application to state

"Withdrawing is not rejecting. It is an opportunity to fine-tune what already has merit, as well as demonstrating the dedication and perseverance necessary for the building of a school," Angotti said. "Applications are scrutinized carefully by both SUNY and the Board of Regents. The bar is very high. They make sure each group has crossed every t and dotted every i, as fully prepared as possible for what they are undertaking. Charter authorizers are entrusted with NYS citizens' tax dollars. That is an enormous responsibility."

Last year, Angotti said the idea behind making a charter school, which would be funded through public money, was to offer an alternative to traditional public school while being more accessible to families who might not be able to pay the tuition of a private school. If the charter school had public funding, it wouldn't require tuition.

On Thursday, Angotti talked about why the academy is going through all of these efforts to open the institution, saying parents are the primary educators of their children and that parents should be able to decide what is best for them.

"A parent should be able to have choices and not be limited by their address or their ability to pay. A child should have equity of opportunity and not be limited by their parent's zip code or pocket book. Nowhere are the stakes higher than for children born into low-income families, with not only less money, but usually also less education and in need of the skills and the educational foundation for acquiring skills that would provide for a better life," she said. "The path to success starts from where you are. Equity of opportunity is imperative. There is no one-size-fits-all education. Public charter schools do not automatically get students from compulsory attendance laws. Children come to charter schools because of a parent’s choice, and the luck of a lottery determines who becomes eligible. As district and private schools do, public charter schools must offer an education that attracts students and their parents."

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

