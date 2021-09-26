Auburn charter school group plans to resubmit application to state

After previously withdrawing a state application to establish a charter school within the Auburn school district, the group behind the proposed institution is working to resubmit early next year in the hopes of opening in 2023.
The Finger Lakes Classical Academy Charter School turned in an application to the SUNY Charter Schools Institute earlier this year to open as a new charter school in the Auburn district, but the application was withdrawn in August. Before the withdrawal, the academy planned a September 2022 opening.
Maureen Angotti, a member of a group of central New York residents intending to open the academy, said in an email to The Citizen that the group will be resending their proposal, with some changes, in January. The institute previously asked the academy to withdraw its application but asked for some changes to be made. The institute sent a detailed list of tweaks they wanted to see and asked the academy to resubmit in January, because there are only certain times during the year when charter schools can apply.
SUNY institute takes its mission seriously, Angotti said, adding that withdrawal is common. She also confirmed the academy is aiming to currently open in fall 2023.
"Withdrawing is not rejecting. It is an opportunity to fine-tune what already has merit, as well as demonstrating the dedication and perseverance necessary for the building of a school," Angotti said. "Applications are scrutinized carefully by both SUNY and the Board of Regents. The bar is very high. They make sure each group has crossed every t and dotted every i, as fully prepared as possible for what they are undertaking. Charter authorizers are entrusted with NYS citizens' tax dollars. That is an enormous responsibility."
Last year, Angotti said the idea behind making a charter school, which would be funded through public money, was to offer an alternative to traditional public school while being more accessible to families who might not be able to pay the tuition of a private school. If the charter school had public funding, it wouldn't require tuition.
On Thursday, Angotti talked about why the academy is going through all of these efforts to open the institution, saying parents are the primary educators of their children and that parents should be able to decide what is best for them.
"A parent should be able to have choices and not be limited by their address or their ability to pay. A child should have equity of opportunity and not be limited by their parent's zip code or pocket book. Nowhere are the stakes higher than for children born into low-income families, with not only less money, but usually also less education and in need of the skills and the educational foundation for acquiring skills that would provide for a better life," she said. "The path to success starts from where you are. Equity of opportunity is imperative. There is no one-size-fits-all education. Public charter schools do not automatically get students from compulsory attendance laws. Children come to charter schools because of a parent’s choice, and the luck of a lottery determines who becomes eligible. As district and private schools do, public charter schools must offer an education that attracts students and their parents."
