AUBURN — The proposed 2023-24 budget was approved by the Auburn City Council in a vote along party lines.

After months of discussions and revisions, the council passed the $45,117,898 spending plan by a 4-1 vote at its meeting Thursday night. That general fund represents a .06% decrease from the current year's budget and includes a tax levy increase of 2.29%, or approximately $292,000.

Councilor Timothy Locastro, the only Republican on council, gave the sole no vote.

"I don't want a tax increase, do you?" Locastro said after the meeting.

After the meeting, Councilor Ginny Kent talked about her support for the budget, "acknowledging "bumps along the road" with issues brought up by the COVID-19 pandemic, such as inflation and the prices of certain times doubling or tripling.

"I think it's a budget that the city should be pleased with," Kent said.

Before he voted, Mayor Mike Quill said this was "my 27th budget." Quill, who was the city's fire chief before becoming mayor, announced in November he would not seek a fourth term, then told the council "good luck in the future" and voted yes.

The 2023-24 budget also carries $126,413 boost from the proposed $44,991,185 general fund total presented at an April 27 city council meeting. The current spending amount includes a $1.69 million gap that can be resolved through the city's fund balance, according to a 2023-24 revised preliminary budget presentation.

That presentation also mentioned a $438,000 gap in the city's combined solid waste fund, a $65,000 gap in the water fund and a $537,000 gap in the sewer fund, though each of those can be covered through the fund balance. A budget hearing seeking public input was held May 18.