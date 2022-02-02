Auburn community center launches financial education program for children

Students at the Booker T. Washington Community Center in Auburn are involved in a new educational program — and they will be able to make some money in the process.

Through its after-school program, BTW and Electus Global Education Co. — which provides technology to help children learn financial, entrepreneurship and life management skills — are collaborating to "provide the first financial and education technology that empowers children to learn how-to-earn and develop vital financial and career skills," according to a news release.

“We are excited to partner with Electus Global Education Co. to provide the young people we serve with this new educational opportunity to develop at a very early age important life skills to learn, earn, save and manage their personal finances,” Denise Farrington, the center's executive director, said in the news release.

Brandon Wakeham, the center's program director, told The Citizen that the organization has been working with Electus on a new program since January.

The students have completed two sessions, which Wakeham said are built within Microsoft Office. Currently the students are focusing on Microsoft Word, including basics such as how to make words bold, change font sizes, etc. Twenty-four students, all in fifth or sixth grade, are currently enrolled in the program.

Once they learn enough, students will be doing "edutasks," where they would read an article, watch a video or do something otherwise educational, he continued, and then respond to it through an essay or "some sort of project" within Microsoft Word. Each project is worth a certain amount of real money, with the money a student could earn going up depending on the task's complexity.

Students will be given their own debit cards with their names on them. Wakeman said the students are excited about being able to earn money, all while doing educational tasks and learning about financial literacy.

"It's actually one of the coolest projects we've ever done," Wakeham said.

An instructor in California has been working with the students over the video conferencing service Zoom. Wakeham noted that former state Sen. Mike Nozzolio pitched the idea to Denise Farrington. The funds the students will be receiving as they complete tasks were donated by people and identities such as Nozzolio himself, Lyons National Banks and The Muldrow Group.

The program won't be limited to the center, Wakeham said, as the students will able to log in at home or wherever they have computer access "so they can make as much money or as little money as they want, it just depends on how much time they have and how much time they want to put into it."

"So many kids are talking about how many tests they're going to do at home, (how) they're going to make so much money," Wakeham said. "They're so excited."

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

