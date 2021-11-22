Auburn community members, school officials discuss improvements for students

AUBURN — A small but passionate group of community members and Auburn Enlarged City School District officials talked about their concerns and what they believe can be done to make improvements for students.

Four people who aren't school personnel attended a "community café" event at Seward Elementary School's library Monday night.

The district began holding such community events back in July, after a board meeting earlier that month exploded into shouting between members and attendees, with the police being called, over concerns ranging from bullying to a since-ended process to rename the high school.

The first event was meant to be a community café where it was intended to have people break up into small groups and later come back together. However, attendees said they thought they would be allowed to voice specific concerns to the board and receive responses. Later in the event, people were able to air their concerns. A second event was held later.

At Tuesday's event, Kara Georgi, trainer of the community café approach of discussion, served as moderator. Auburn Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo, Auburn Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction Amy Mahunik, district school board president Ian Phillips and board members Dr. Eli Hernandez and Dr. Rhoda Overstreet-Wilson were in attendance. Georgi, a mother of children in the district, said community café events have been hosted at Seward for years. She laid the ground rules for the event.

"We're going to assume that when people say things, it's with positive intent," Georgi said.

She also asked that participants take time to listen and understand what others are saying, without being afraid to pause and "give it the space to sit for a minute." She noted the community café process is different from a school board meeting or the process from the first community event in July, and said the event was not meant "to talk about the school board."

"Tonight, if you're sitting here, it's because of the kids that are in our buildings every single day and we want to talk about, how do we make it better for our kids, how do we make our community stronger for our kids?" Georgi said. "We all know we have a ton of kids who just need us to show up in a different way. Our community needs to show up in a different way, so tonight, it's about that."

She stressed when the community café process started, "Ian is no longer our school board president, Mrs. Mahunik is no longer an administrator, nor is Mr. Pirozzolo. They are all just people who care about our kids and are part of our community."

Some people went as a group into a different room. One group was made up of Georgi, Hernandez, Overstreet-Wilson and community members Rachel Czyz and Nancy Kelly. There were written questions that were meant to be a part of the conversation such as "What is top of mind for you tonight? What are you wondering about or noticing?" Georgi asked those around her what drove them to go come to the event on the Monday before Thanksgiving.

Overstreet-Wilson started first, talking about some of her personal background, her focus on being "of service to" the children of Auburn and the "potential of Auburn." Hernandez talked about the importance of consistently striving to get students to excel and have Auburn be a 'top-notch school." Georgi asked him if he feels "we've stalled out." Hernandez responded with "Absolutely, 100%."

"COVID destroyed the progress, all over. It gave us more issues that we now have to deal with, it actually made more issues for our parents, mental health issues are now more clear for folks," he said. Hernandez also noted the pandemic prompted more financial backing for the district, including funding to hire more school counselors.

As Hernandez spoke, Czyz continually nodded her head. Georgi noted Czyz's nodding and asked what she was thinking about. She noted the district's decrease in its dropout rate over the last 15 years, saying it has "dropped incredibly" and noted many children have found success and gone to college. She said the dropout rate increased last year, however, and noted that was a problem across the region and said she doesn't want Auburn to return to its old dropout trend from years ago.

"I want to do what I can to help out in bringing success to the classrooms, to the school, to help our kids succeed, because we all agree everybody deserves to succeed," Czyz said.

The group also broached topics such as how to get more community members, including business owners, involved. Nancy Kelly said she feels community members, including teachers and business owners, won't show up to board meetings because they feel they are being intimidated by the school board. Georgi asked if there was something that could be done to "take out that fear," and they also talked about getting students more involved.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

