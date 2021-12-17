Auburn dismissing junior and senior high schools early due to bus driver shortage

Auburn High School and Auburn Junior High School will be dismissing at noon Friday because of a last-minute bus driver shortage, the district announced.

The district announced the action in a press release and in a call to affected families after school began on Friday morning. The announcements did not explain a reason for the driver shortage.

In an interview with The Citizen after the announcement Friday, Auburn Enlarged City School District Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo explained that the district contracts its transportation services with First Student, and Christopher Filoso, the transportation director, told him earlier that morning that some bus drivers would be unavailable for the afternoon for varied but unspecified reasons.

As a result of the action, there won't be bus service to and from the afternoon BOCES program, the release said, but students in the full-day BOCES program will stay on their normal schedule.

The district's elementary schools are still set to be dismissed at their usual times.

“Dismissing students at the high school and junior high school at noon allows our buses to get back in time to pick up our elementary students and get them home at or around their normal drop-off time,” Pirozzolo said in the press release.

Pirozzolo later told The Citizen that he planned to send out an automatic call to families of elementary school students explaining that some students may be dropped off later than normal.

He added that the district's afternoon bus runs are more complex than the morning runs, and Auburn has already had bus driver shortage issues for years.

Pirozzolo said he will be speaking with Filoso later Friday afternoon and throughout the weekend, and Pirrozzolo added that he will notify parents if the bus driver shortage effects the district next week. He said he is "hoping that we will be able to run our normal bus schedules next week."

