Auburn girls soccer team to host suicide prevention awareness fundraiser

A suicide prevention awareness fundraiser is set to be held by the Auburn Varsity Girls Soccer team.

The team will be hosting the fundraiser during their game against Mynderse Academy at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18 at Holland Stadium, 191 Franklin St., the Auburn Enlarged City School District said in a news release.

A booth for the Greater Central New York Chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide will be at the game in order to help raise awareness and let community members stop by and pick up information. Those who attend the game are encouraged to wear purple and turquoise, which are suicide prevention awareness colors.

The Auburn soccer team asked local businesses to support two groups, Hope for Bereaved, Inc., which has support services for those who are suffering from grief, and the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Soccer team members also sold bracelets to classmates and community members to raise awareness and contribute donations to those organizations with the proceeds from the bracelet sales, the news release said.

“The team chose this cause because of the mental health issues students are facing throughout the pandemic,” girls soccer coach Kristen Bartolotta said in the news release. “They did a really great job promoting the cause, raising awareness, and seeking support for these organizations.”

