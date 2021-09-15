Auburn has over 30 COVID-19 cases since school year began

AUBURN — The Auburn Enlarged City School District has had over 30 isolations of students and staff within the district due to positive COVID-19 cases over the last week since the school year started.

District Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo talked about opening day of the 2021-22 school year, saying it was a "great first day" and praised teachers, custodians, technology staff and more for their efforts preparing.

After the meeting, Pirozzolo said 32 staff and students have been in isolation after testing positive, adding there been various people also quarantining.

"Many of those kids never even made it into school for one day because they were quarantined from a community exposure when the start of school happened but they developed it over the course of the week," he said.

Pirozzolo said "we'll continue to isolate the best we can," masks will continue to be worn amid mandates from Gov. Kathy Hochul's office and the district will continue to disinfect facilities.

