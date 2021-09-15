Auburn has over 30 COVID-19 cases since school year began

AUBURN — The Auburn Enlarged City School District has had over 30 isolations of students and staff within the district due to positive COVID-19 cases over the last week since the school year started.
District Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo talked about opening day of the 2021-22 school year, saying it was a "great first day" and praised teachers, custodians, technology staff and more for their efforts preparing.
After the meeting, Pirozzolo said 32 staff and students have been in isolation after testing positive, adding there been various people also quarantining.
"Many of those kids never even made it into school for one day because they were quarantined from a community exposure when the start of school happened but they developed it over the course of the week," he said.
Pirozzolo said "we'll continue to isolate the best we can," masks will continue to be worn amid mandates from Gov. Kathy Hochul's office and the district will continue to disinfect facilities.
He also asks that people be cautious out in the community and that parents not send their children to school if they are sick or show symptoms and that staff not come in if they have symptoms. Pirozzolo also asked parents not to send students to school who have had recent COVID-19 tests until they have received a negative result. He said he knows that sometimes students don't tell their parents they aren't feeling well.
"We understand that, but we've got to continue to talk to our students, we've got to continue to talk to our staff, we've got to continue to talk to our parents, because we just want to make it safe for everyone," Pirozzolo said. "But we have a huge inflated number of COVID cases and that's not going away, so we've just got to take care of ourselves."
Pirozzolo said he hopes the district never has to discuss switching its students to remote instruction this year, adding the district wants to maintain in-person instruction. He added students and staff were happy to be back in their facilities
"We just want to keep all of our kids in-person," he said.
Pirozzolo said he was thrilled about students returning.
"Having our kids all back together, it makes everything else go away for us," he said.
