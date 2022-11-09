Auburn High School librarian named NY Librarian of the Year

The New York Library Association gave a top honor to a librarian in the Auburn Enlarged City School District, partially for how she dealt with challenges for a book to be removed earlier this year.

Beth Cuddy, the Auburn High School librarian, was named the School Librarian of the Year at the New York Library Association's annual conference in Saratoga Springs Saturday, Nov. 5.

A news release from the Auburn district said Cuddy was nominated by colleagues from the South Central Regional Library Council and the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES "for her leadership and professionalism, both in her handling of a challenged library book and through her work with Project Look Sharp, which seeks to help K-16 educators enhance students’ critical thinking, metacognition and civic engagement."

“When the book All Boys Aren’t Blue was formally challenged this year, Beth didn’t just participate in the review committee,” Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES School Library Systems Coordinator Penny Sweeney wrote in a letter, the news release said. “She took an active role in providing resources, educating the committee on our values of access, democracy, diversity, intellectual freedom, professionalism, and social responsibility.”

The book "All Boys Aren't Blue: A Memoir-Manifesto" by journalist and activist George M. Johnson, focuses on Johnson's experiences growing up as a Black queer person. The title includes material that some argued should not be available at the high school librarian.

Several formal complaints about the book were filed in January, which prompted a process where a special committee had to review the book and give a recommendation to the Auburn board of education school board, which would ultimately decide if the book would remain at the library or not. In February, that 10-person committee created a recommendation saying the board should look at the district's policy on picking library materials and make any changes the board feels are necessary, but it did not say the book should be removed. In March, the school board approved the recommendation to look at policy changes and voted to keep the book at the high school library. During a school board meeting earlier this year, Cuddy argued for the book to remain on the library shelves and she also served on the review committee.

The news release said the School Librarian of the Year Award "is given to a school librarian who has made a significant contribution by demonstrating the value of school libraries, enhancing the image of school librarians and/or school libraries, promoting an accessible and positive climate in the library, advancing community relations, or initiating a new library service or program." Cuddy started with the Auburn district at Seward Elementary School and began as the high school librarian in September 2021, the release said.

“Books are powerful,” Cuddy said in accepting the award, the release added. “Reading leads to thinking, which leads to questioning, and questioning can lead to challenging the status quo. In some states, we are seeing voices suppressed and stories silenced under the guise of ‘protecting children.’ We see that many of the books that are challenged center around characters who are LGBTQ or people of color.

"To paraphrase the historian Timothy Snyder, we are in battle, a battle between the facts of the vulnerable versus the feelings of the powerful," she added. "I will continue to support students' right to read as granted by the first amendment in the Constitution. Students need to see themselves in stories and see that their stories matter.”

Ian Phillips, president of the Auburn school board, praised Cuddy.

“Our district and our students are fortunate that Beth is our high school librarian,” Phillips said in the release. “We are proud of Beth and congratulate her on this much-deserved honor.”