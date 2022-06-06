 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
PUBLIC SAFETY

Auburn High School students released early following lockdown

  • Updated
  • 0
Lockdown

Auburn police officers secure the outside of Auburn High School on Monday while the school was placed on lockdown.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

Auburn High School students are being dismissed early Monday after the school went into lockdown while a potential threat was investigated.

The Auburn Enlarged City School District issued a statement saying the lockdown came after a student reported to an administrator that another student may have had a gun in the school.

Auburn Police Department was called to the school, took the suspected student into custody and began investigating. No gun was found, police declared the high school secure and students were released from the lockdown.

“We take any and all potential threats very seriously and act accordingly,” said Jeffrey Pirozzolo, superintendent of schools, in the statement.

"Anyone who hears of or suspects violent threats made against our schools is encouraged to notify a school administrator immediately so that an investigation can commence," the district said.

0 Comments
0
0
5
0
2

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Russians hit Kyiv with missile strikes for first time in weeks

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News