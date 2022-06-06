Auburn High School students released early following lockdown

Auburn High School students are being dismissed early Monday after the school went into lockdown while a potential threat was investigated.

The Auburn Enlarged City School District issued a statement saying the lockdown came after a student reported to an administrator that another student may have had a gun in the school.

Auburn Police Department was called to the school, took the suspected student into custody and began investigating. No gun was found, police declared the high school secure and students were released from the lockdown.

“We take any and all potential threats very seriously and act accordingly,” said Jeffrey Pirozzolo, superintendent of schools, in the statement.

"Anyone who hears of or suspects violent threats made against our schools is encouraged to notify a school administrator immediately so that an investigation can commence," the district said.

