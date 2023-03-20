The circus is coming to the Auburn Enlarged City School District.

Billy Martin’s Cole All-Star Circus will be performing at the gymnasium of Auburn High School at 7 p.m. Friday, March 24, a news release from the school district said. Proceeds will be going to the parent-teacher organizations for Casey Park Elementary School and Herman Avenue Elementary School.

Showman James M. Cole of Penn Yan founded the Cole All-Star Circus in 1938. The indoor circus was meant to be a fundraising event for school groups and organizations throughout New York state. Cole retired in 1987, with the circus under the direction of Billy Martin of Olean. The year 2023 marks the show's 80th year of continuous operation, the news release said.

Auburn students 12 years of age and younger can attend free with an adult, with a limit of two free children per adult. Adult tickets are $15 advance, $20 at the door. Tickets can be bought at the main office of Herman Avenue Elementary School or Casey Park Elementary School through 3 p.m. March 24. Tickets can be also be purchased online at billy-martin-cole-all-star-circus.cheddarup.com.

People can get more information by contacting Jessica Luisi, the Auburn district's public information specialist, at (315) 255-8811.