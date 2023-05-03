Nearly all Cayuga County-area school districts will reap the rewards of a $3 billion aid increase in the 2023-24 state budget.

The enacted budget includes $34 billion for state school aid, with $24 billion for foundation aid — the base funding for districts.

"All New Yorkers deserve access to a high-quality education, from prekindergarten through their college graduation," Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement. She added that the state aid increase is an "unprecedented level of transformational investments."

The Auburn Enlarged City School District will receive $61.8 million in state aid, a 14.26% increase. The district's foundation aid level will rise more than $8 million, from $36.3 million last year to $44.4 million in 2023-24.

Two other school districts will get double-digit percentage increases in aid. Moravia's state aid for 2023-24 will be $18.3 million, a 10.01% increase. The district will receive 13.68% more in foundation aid, from $9.7 million last year to $11.1 million in the new fiscal year. Southern Cayuga will receive $10.8 million, a 10.06% increase, and $211,579 more in foundation aid, from over $7 million in 2022-23 to $7.26 million this year.

Weedsport's overall state aid will increase by 7.91%, from $11.1 million to just over $12 million. But its foundation aid will rise by $13.06%, from $6.5 million to more than $7.3 million.

Cato-Meridian will receive $17.1 million in total state aid, a 3.42% increase, and $10.6 million in foundation aid, a 3% increase. Union Springs will get 6.09% more in state aid ($12.3 million) and 3% more in foundation aid ($7.8 million).

The two school districts in neighboring Onondaga County that are part of the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES system, Jordan-Elbridge and Skaneateles will also receive more in state aid. Jordan-Elbridge is slated to receive $20.7 million, a 5.21% increase, and $11.7 million in foundation aid, a 5.33% bump. Skaneateles' aid levels will increase by 8.23% to $9.3 million, with nearly $4.5 million in foundation aid, a 3% hike.

While most Cayuga County-area school districts will see significant increases in aid, one will lose funding compared to last year's levels.

Port Byron Central School District will get $16.1 million in total aid, down from $16.3 million last year. A review of the state's school aid runs show that the district will receive $626,034 less in BOCES aid. No other district in the county lost BOCES aid.

The aid runs do not include an explanation for why Port Byron lost this funding.

Despite the overall cut, Port Byron will receive 3% more in foundation aid, from a little more than $10 million last year to $10.3 million in 2023-24.