Auburn names panelists who will consider high school renaming

AUBURN — The Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education approved more than 30 people from a variety of backgrounds to sit on a committee that will review the possible renaming of Auburn High School.
The 36-person panel will review suggestions from the public and bring a recommendation to the district. The school board approved the panel at its meeting Tuesday night.
In January, some high school students launched a campaign to rename the school after Harriet Tubman, the iconic abolitionist and former Auburn resident. Students' efforts included a petition that was presented to the district. Later that month, the board voted on a resolution to explore and possibly begin the process of renaming a school building.
At a meeting in mid-April, the board approved a new resolution setting up guidelines to create an independent community advisory panel, and authorizing a period for name nominations to be submitted by the public.
Last month's resolution also sought volunteers within the Auburn community to be on the advisory panel, which is meant to review the nominations and make a recommendation to the board. The district sought input from high school student groups, the Auburn Teachers Association, the AHS Sports Boosters, the AHS Music Boosters, other school-related groups and the community at large.
Twenty-six names were originally put forward for potential approval at Tuesday's meeting. Board member Jeff Gasper made a motion to amend the list to increase the panel's size to include everyone who applied to be in the group. Kathleen Rhodes seconded the motion. The motion was approved by the board, with members Ian Phillips, William Andre and Danielle Wood voting against it.
As a result, 10 more people were added to the roster due to the motion, so the committee now has 36 members.
Joe Sheppard, school board president, said in an interview with The Citizen Wednesday that Tuesday's meeting included a great deal of discussion on the process of how the panelists were selected, how the committee will meet and more.
The district made efforts to include both people who had already stated that they want to keep the high school's current name and those who support changing it, Sheppard said. He emphasized the district tried to be fair in how it chose people.
"We've been trying to be very mindful that this is a very sensitive topic. We're trying to be mindful of the community's feelings. We've also been trying to be mindful of our students' feelings who brought this up to us," he said. "And we're trying to get as much community feedback and input as possible."
Over the three-week nomination process for names, Sheppard said, the district received 178 emails, with the community suggesting 11 different school names, including retaining the name Auburn High School or changing it to Harriet Tubman High School.
District residents have spoken out publicly for and against renaming the building, at school meetings, on social media and in letters to the editor in The Citizen. The majority of the people in the audience at Tuesday's board meeting who spoke during public comments argued against the change.
The panel needs a recommendation before June 3. April's resolution said the school board will consider the panel's recommendation and vote on it at the June 8 meeting for final approval or denial.
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.