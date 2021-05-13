Auburn names panelists who will consider high school renaming

As a result, 10 more people were added to the roster due to the motion, so the committee now has 36 members.

Joe Sheppard, school board president, said in an interview with The Citizen Wednesday that Tuesday's meeting included a great deal of discussion on the process of how the panelists were selected, how the committee will meet and more.

The district made efforts to include both people who had already stated that they want to keep the high school's current name and those who support changing it, Sheppard said. He emphasized the district tried to be fair in how it chose people.

"We've been trying to be very mindful that this is a very sensitive topic. We're trying to be mindful of the community's feelings. We've also been trying to be mindful of our students' feelings who brought this up to us," he said. "And we're trying to get as much community feedback and input as possible."