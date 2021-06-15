Auburn police boost patrols after reports of men approaching elementary students

Casey Park Elementary School students and their families are being asked to report any incidents where strangers approach them before or after school after some recent incidents.

Auburn Enlarged City School District Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo said in an interview with The Citizen Tuesday that the school received recent reports of men in vehicles coming up to students as they're walking either to or from the Casey Park school. Kelly Garback, the school's principal, sent electronic communications out to families about the incidents Monday. A tan car was reported in one instance while a black car was reported at another.

Pirozzolo said once incident was reported when a student was going to school and another when a student was on their way home from school.

Students are asked to report anything unusual that they see, notifying their parents, their school's principal, an adult they trust or to call 911 or the Auburn Police Department.

"This has happened on two separate occasions and involved the description of different vehicles and different men who approached the students," Garback said in an electronic communication. "Each time, a student was asked questions or the male attempted to engage them in conversation."