Auburn police hiring patrol officers for Auburn school district

Gilfus said the two new officers would be supplementing the SRO program, so officers will be able to cover more of the school buildings at one time.

"I think it's a benefit for the district. We'll have more coverage, and it's a benefit for us. It takes a little bit off of our three SROS covering seven buildings," she said.

Special patrol officers applicants must be retired New York State certified police officers or deputy sheriffs, though Gilfus added that there will be a civil service test for the spots at some point, which will make it inclusive for New York State Troopers. She said they are waiting to hear back from the state on when that test can be held, though.

The APD is excited about the program, Gilfus continued.

"We're hopeful that it's going to be a good program and a good opportunity for some retired officers to get some good part-time jobs," she said.

Auburn Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo said the district is supposed to have four SROs, but has had three. Officer Chris Major, who was an SRO for years, went back to road patrol in 2020 before retiring. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the district never got a replacement for that position.