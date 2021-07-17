Auburn police hiring patrol officers for Auburn school district

The Auburn Police Department and the Auburn Enlarged City School District are seeking retired police officers to help patrol the halls of area schools.
The department said in a post on its Facebook page that it is accepting applications from retired officers to fill special patrol officer positions in order to assist the district's school resource officer program.
Sgt. Christine Gilfus, who runs the SRO program, said in an interview with The Citizen Thursday that there are two open part-time special patrol positions.
The Facebook post said the job would entail "maintaining order and providing security in public buildings, schools and courtrooms" and those in the role would "have all the powers of a Peace Officer" while doing the duties of protecting property or people on such premises. The normal work duties for the job would include protecting and guarding employees and the public on the designated publicly-owned property, patrolling and standing in public buildings, providing general information to people on the property, restraining "unruly individuals" and helping in emergencies.
There are currently three officers within the SRO program, with one officer at the high school, one at the junior high and another rotating between all five elementary buildings. Though the district's SRO program has been around for years, the most recent contract between the department and the district that was approved at an Auburn school board meeting July 1 allowed for special patrol officers.
Gilfus said the two new officers would be supplementing the SRO program, so officers will be able to cover more of the school buildings at one time.
"I think it's a benefit for the district. We'll have more coverage, and it's a benefit for us. It takes a little bit off of our three SROS covering seven buildings," she said.
Special patrol officers applicants must be retired New York State certified police officers or deputy sheriffs, though Gilfus added that there will be a civil service test for the spots at some point, which will make it inclusive for New York State Troopers. She said they are waiting to hear back from the state on when that test can be held, though.
The APD is excited about the program, Gilfus continued.
"We're hopeful that it's going to be a good program and a good opportunity for some retired officers to get some good part-time jobs," she said.
Auburn Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo said the district is supposed to have four SROs, but has had three. Officer Chris Major, who was an SRO for years, went back to road patrol in 2020 before retiring. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however, the district never got a replacement for that position.
Pirozzolo said it hasn't been determined yet exactly where the special officers will be going, adding that he, Gilfus and Chief James Slayton, who was sworn in as the new APD chief Thursday, are going to discuss that.
There were originally five officers in Auburn's SRO program when it started in the early 2000s, Pirozzolo said, but over time due to issues such as police officer shortages that number was eventually reduced. Now, however, the two new additions will allow for extra coverage and will also save the district money due to these posts being for retired officers.
The district hopes to have two people secured for the jobs when students come back to school in September. Pirozzolo is also hoping the district is able to welcome students back to the facilities full time, as opposed to last year at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. So the district wants to have those officers in place for all of the students returning.
Pirozzolo noted the district thanks outgoing APD Chief Shawn Butler for all of his work and welcomes Slayton, who had previously served as an SRO in Auburn.
"if anybody understands the SRO position, it's our new chief, because he served as an SRO for many, many years," he said.
