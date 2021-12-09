 Skip to main content
PUBLIC SAFETY

Auburn police: School threat report doesn't appear credible

  • Updated
Auburn High School

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

The Auburn Police Department said Thursday it is investigating reports of a threat to Auburn High School this week but have not found them to be credible.

Police said social media posts have spreading about a threat but "but so far the origin of the threat has not been determined. There does not appear, at this time, to be any credibility to this threat. Officers have been taking proactive measures throughout the district and will continue to investigate any information that is received," APD said in a press release.

Police said other school districts throughout New York have been experiencing similar reports of threats. 

"All matters of this nature are taken seriously and are investigated fully," APD said.

Police asked anyone with information about the origin of the threat to the Auburn school or any other threats to contact Auburn High School Resource Officer Morrissey at (315) 255-8423 or WilliamMorrissey@aecsd.education.

