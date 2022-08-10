Auburn school board amends district policy on public complaints

AUBURN — The Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education approved a change to a policy regarding public complaints, specifying it applies to district employees and not board members themselves.

At its meeting Tuesday, the board accepted a resolution waiving a second reading on an amendment to the district's public complaints policy, finishing the amendment's adoption.

According to the minutes for the board's policy committee meeting from July 26, the change clarifies the complaint process applies to district employees and not school board members. Timelines for the public complaint process have also been removed under the new amendment.

The minutes said since the "policy is for employees of the school district, additional language has been added indicating that dissatisfaction with a given Board member should be addressed through the election process," meaning by voting a board member out through elections, or through "external legal administrative or judicial processes," meaning suing a school board member or complaining to the state Department of Education. The minutes also said it was recommended the board waive the second reading for the policy amendment. The district's attorneys advised the policy be reviewed/amended, the minutes added.

The version of the district's public complaints policy prior to the new amendment's approval did not say whether or not it applied to board members. Part of the process involves the district superintendent reaching out to those who sent a written complaint to the district clerk and overseeing the resolution of the issues mentioned in the complaint. The board oversees the superintendent.

This new policy change arrives amid some community members attending school board meetings over the past year and a half and voicing concerns and complaints regarding the district and board member behavior.

Ian Phillips, the Auburn school board president, said in an email to The Citizen the legal advice from the district's attorneys was to align Auburn with policy guidance from Erie 1 BOCES, which Phillips said is where a lot of the district's draft policy language comes from.

"The intention of the original policy was to offer an outlet for parents that had a specific concern, say something that happened in a classroom, that wasn't addressed despite their best efforts. The current policy references going through channels at the classroom and district level, then as a final resort bringing that formal complaint to the district leadership team defined in the policy as the Superintendent, President and Vice President," Phillips said. "The current policy is vague in how it applies to Board members as elected officials rather than employees and so we have been responding to the best of our ability. The updates to the policy clarify that intention and align us with current policy language used in other districts."

When asked if he was concerned about community members interpreting the new policy as a way for the board to insulate itself from community complaints, Phillips said the board is not above criticism and people are always welcome to speak at the public to be heard portions of the board meetings, write a letter to the editor to The Citizen or email the entire school board about a concern.

"Ultimately, people get to vote every year on who they'd like to serve as a volunteer School Board member. If they are dissatisfied they can run for Board and if enough of the community agrees with them they will win. If not, they will lose. That is how democracy works," he continued.

Before the vote at Tuesday's meeting, board member Dr. Eli Hernandez gave the report on July's policy committee meeting and read out the policy recommendation. Matteo Bartolotta, who is also on the policy committee, asked to clarify the public complaint policy was "strictly for school district employees who are overseen by the superintendent" and asked if there was a misconception the policy also applied to board members.

Auburn Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo said that was correct and the complaint policy is for district employees supervised under the superintendent's purview or for district concerns.

"The board of education, you govern yourself. You are my boss, I am not your boss," he said.

During the public to be heard portion of the meeting, community member Barb Stotler said her "message here tonight is to the community, not necessarily to the board," since the meetings are recorded. Among other concerns she said she and others had filed complaints related to school board members in the past and said that she felt those complaints prompted the new policy change.