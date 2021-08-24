Auburn school board appoints two elementary assistant principals

AUBURN — A administrator at Casey Park Elementary School is getting a new title amid the influx of new teachers coming into the Auburn school district.

The Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education approved a resolution at its meeting Tuesday night to appoint Brianne L. Batis to the position of assistant principal at the elementary school. The district also approved a resolution creating a assistant principal spot at the school and another resolution abolishing a dean of students position.

Auburn Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo said before the meeting that Batis had been an administrative intern for about a year. Last year, she became the dean of students at the school. Pirozzolo said the district is bringing in around 25 teachers through federal funding the district has received through a COVID-19 relief law. He added that assistant principals can do teacher evaluations while a dean of students can't, so Batis will be able to do evaluations in her new administrative role.

The resolution for Batis' appointment said she will start in the role effective Sept. 1 with a tentative end date of Aug. 31, 2025, at a salary of $80,000 pro-rated.

The board also approved a resolution appointing Lyndsey Kurak as an assistant principal of Seward Elementary School, effective Sept. 1 to a tentative end date of Aug. 31, 2025, also with an $80,000 salary.

