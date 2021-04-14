Auburn school board approves budget proposal with 2.85% tax increase

That $83 million total budget amount includes some additional positions, including three teachers-in-reserve for $240,000, two coaches at the high school for $160,000, an elementary school counselor for $83,000 and one elementary art and one elementary music teacher for $160,000.

Pirozzolo said Wednesday that the last two additions mean the district would be able to return to a five-day art and music rotation. Back in fall 2018, budget cuts prompted the district to create a plan in which kindergarten through sixth grade students would rotate through art classes and music classes every six school days.

The budget that will go before voters does not include federal funding the district is scheduled to receive through the recently passed COVID-19 relief law. The district is still developing a plan for how to use that money, but because that is not permanent funding, it was not included in the regular budget proposal.

The sole dissenting vote on the board's budget vote Tuesday came from board member Sam Giangreco, who could not be reached for comment to explain his opposition on Wednesday. A public hearing for the proposed budget is slated for May 11.