Auburn school board approves budget proposal with 2.85% tax increase

The Auburn Enlarged City School District's Board of Education has approved a proposed 2021-22 budget to be voted on by the community next month.
The plan adopted at the board's meeting Tuesday calls for roughly 3.5% in increased spending and a 2.85% tax levy boost. Unlike some Auburn budgets in past years, this proposal has no staff layoffs.
The proposed budget will go in front of the community on May 18, the statewide school board election and budget voting day this year. Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo and the district's business official Lisa Green gave a presentation on the budget before the board's vote on Tuesday.
The board's approval comes after Auburn learned it is now set to receive a $3.66 million increase in total state aid for the next school year. It was announced last week that Cayuga County-area districts will be receiving $10 million more in the final 2021-22 state budget. Auburn is set to get 8.06% more in state aid compared to what it received in the 2020-21 fiscal year.
Green said at Tuesday's meeting that the recommended total budget is $83,861,951, about a $3 million increase over the 2020-21 budget. She also noted the district's proposed tax levy increase is set to go up 2.85%, with a total levy of $33,431,783. That proposed tax levy hike is equal to the district's tax cap under state law.
That $83 million total budget amount includes some additional positions, including three teachers-in-reserve for $240,000, two coaches at the high school for $160,000, an elementary school counselor for $83,000 and one elementary art and one elementary music teacher for $160,000.
Pirozzolo said Wednesday that the last two additions mean the district would be able to return to a five-day art and music rotation. Back in fall 2018, budget cuts prompted the district to create a plan in which kindergarten through sixth grade students would rotate through art classes and music classes every six school days.
The budget that will go before voters does not include federal funding the district is scheduled to receive through the recently passed COVID-19 relief law. The district is still developing a plan for how to use that money, but because that is not permanent funding, it was not included in the regular budget proposal.
The sole dissenting vote on the board's budget vote Tuesday came from board member Sam Giangreco, who could not be reached for comment to explain his opposition on Wednesday. A public hearing for the proposed budget is slated for May 11.
Pirozzolo said Wednesday that the district is trying to meet children's needs with the budget and that he felt the district has done a good job saving money through the COVID-19 pandemic "to really build up our fund balance so that we can add these positions."
He noted the district is thrilled about the incoming funding influx from the state. The district has long argued that the district is owed, if the foundation aid formula was fully funded, about $6 million more a year. He added that he the district hopes that in about two years, if the formula is fully funded, the district would receive that $6 million, "which would change the whole dynamic of our school districts."
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.