Auburn school board approves contract with general services union

The Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education approved a contract with a general services union.

The board accepted a resolution for an agreement with the Local 200 United Service Employees International Union AFL-CIO at a meeting Tuesday night. The contract covers July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2026.

Yearly raises of 2.5% are included for the titles of registered professional nurse, network administrator, LAN technician, purchasing agent and dispatcher, the agreement said.

The contract also increases the share of health insurance premium that employees in the union will pay, going from 20% this year to 22% by 2025.

There are approximately 15 members in that union, the school district said.

