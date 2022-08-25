Auburn school board approves district, individual building improvement plans

AUBURN — The Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education approved plans to support improvements in the district and some of its buildings.

During a meeting Tuesday night, the board approved a resolution authorizing Auburn's District Comprehensive Improvement Plan and some School Comprehensive Education Plans for the 2022-23 school year.

The plan includes four priorities for next year, and why each is a priority, information on strategies to pursue each one and how success will be measured. The individual education plans focus on Auburn Junior High School, Casey Park Elementary School and Owasco Elementary School and involve individual commitments that specific building plans to promote for the school year. Many of the goals touch upon similar issues.

Amy Mahunik, the assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction, who oversees the district and building plans, said after the meeting the plans are required by the state. The district and three schools have long been designated by the state as needing improvements in certain areas, so the district and building plans have been approved by the board annually for years. However, establishing those priorities every year does have benefits, Mahunik added.

"It forces us to set goals, and puts action steps in place," she said. "It's not us saying, 'We need to do this,' it's someone from that third person (perspective,) so it gives us something to obtain to."

The four main priorities in the plan include prioritizing the social and emotional well-being of students, staff, families, and community members by giving support and opportunities to learn and develop lifelong skills. When citing reasons for this goal, the district said according to stakeholder polls for staff, students and parents, 49.5% of staff agree or strongly agree that “we have an effective system for developing and building student social-emotional health."

The district also noted 24.6% of junior high and high school students agreed or strongly agreed that “most students in our school follow the school rules" and 36.8% of junior high and high school students agree or strongly agree that “our schools deal effectively with bullying," among other reasons.

Another goal was to "prioritize data-driven decision making to inform differentiated instruction to match students’ academic potential." The district said it works to implement a high-quality, rigorous curriculum and instructional practices for all students, which includes data analysis to execute data informed decisions and target specific student needs. This includes lesson planning and development, implementing instructional coaches and professional development, the district added, plus data teams and protocols.

The third priority is effectively engaging all district stakeholders — students, staff, families and community members.

"As stated in the district’s strategic plan, the Auburn Enlarged City School District strives to create safe, challenging, and engaging classroom environments that foster citizenship and wellness for all students," the district said in the plan. "In addition, the district will continue its efforts to engage families and the community as components of our system of support for all students."

The last goal is developing a written, structured multi-tiered system of support process that is "consistently communicated and implemented across the district with common expectations and accountability," the plan said.

Mahunik said the multi-tiered system Auburn is working on entails looking at academics, behaviors, social-emotional needs and "providing tiered supports for students."

Such a multi-tiered support system, the plan said, is needed because the current districtwide process isn't consistently communicated or executed for identifying students with "specific academic and social emotional deficits and needs as well as prescribing appropriate interventions." The district added during conversations with Auburn's planning committee for the plan, it became apparent it needs to continue implementing a multi-tiered system due to challenges from the 2021-22 school year, including a "need for knowledge and understanding of district-wide MTSS process and procedures" and that "existing documentation was not fully completed and/or was not utilized consistently. It needs revision and district-wide consensus in order to be effective."

One of the commitments Casey Park listed in its individual comprehensive education plan is providing increased connections within the district's students, staff and families.

When student interviews were conducted, the school plan said, many students indicated they struggle to speak with their families about how they are doing in school, "including the lack of family support from home on school work."

"In the student voice survey that was conducted, only 74.9% of students expressed that they 'talk with family about how they are doing in school.' Additionally, in the student voice survey that was conducted, only 66.0% of students expressed that 'their family helps at home with school work,'" the Casey Park plan said.

Among the commitments from Auburn Junior High School was making sure each child has strong and trusting relationships with adults and peers. The student interviews indicated a desire to have more discussion on diversity, equity and inclusion in a safe format, the school said, and also "suggested a desire to feel more appreciated by their teachers."

A commitment included in Owasco's plan is making sure every child is in meaningful learning relevant to them.

"We aim to have high expectations and deliver rigorous instruction for all teacher and leader candidates regardless of identity markers, including race, gender, sexual orientation, language, ability, and economic background," the school said in the form. "Drawing conclusions from the Equity Self-Reflection and Student Focus Groups, we identified the need to give students more agency (say) in the learning that occurs in classrooms. Every child has the opportunity and authority to drive and shape their own learning."

Mahunik said the district is "continually working towards improvement at the district and at the building level."