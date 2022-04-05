Auburn school board approves recommended 2022-23 district budget

AUBURN — The Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education has approved the recommended 2022-23 budget ahead of the community vote next month.

The district's proposed spending plan was unanimously accepted by the board at its meeting Tuesday night. That spending plan will be on the ballot May 17, which is the statewide school board election and budget voting day. The recommended budget includes a 2.5% tax levy increase, but the district said that number could be lower if Auburn receives additional funding from the state, which has not finalized its budget.

Before the board approved the plan Tuesday, the district held an interactive conversation before the meeting in which the budget was explained and the public could ask questions. During the meeting, Lisa Green, Auburn's business official, gave a presentation on the budget prior to the board vote.

Slides on Green's presentation said that under the proposed plan, the total budget for the 2022-23 school year would come to $90,286,532, at a 7.7% uptick over the current 2021-22 budget. The district previously said the tax levy boost of 2.5%, or $835,795, would decrease if Auburn receives extra aid from the state's final budget. The proposed tax levy increase would still be below the district's state-imposed tax cap limit of 3.18%. Green and Jeff Pirozzolo, Auburn's superintendent, said during the interactive conversation the board approving the proposal does not mean the lax levy increase can not change.

"Even though the board is looking at approving the budget this evening, that does not lock us in to what the tax levy increase has to be. All we're doing is approving the total amount we're spending, that's it," Pirozzolo said.

"You're not approving the tax levy increase, you're just approving the spending plan," Green said to the school board.

Auburn is currently expected to see an overall bump in state aid during the state's ongoing work to fully fund the foundation aid formula over a three-year period. Foundation aid is the most basic form of aid that schools receive. For years, the district has contended that it would get millions more per year if the state's formula for foundation aid was fully funded. Green previously said increased salaries, benefits and BOCES costs "are still more than what our increase in state aid is," which is why she felt the 2.5% tax levy hike is needed.

The plan includes a 10.8%, or $3,535,177, jump in foundation aid, the slides said. The district also intends to spend $2,520,544 in fund balance to cover its preliminary deficit.

When the interactive conversation began at the Auburn High School Library, board members and other district officials moved to the audience's seats. A little over five people who weren't district officials were present.

Green talked about the budget calendar and discussed things such as the largest spending categories. She said the biggest spending category is salaries, adding that "salaries and benefits combined are about two-thirds of our budget."

Green and Pirozzolo said 12 new instructional positions and new alternative education programs at the high school and elementary levels are planned for the next school year. The new planned positions are one assistant principal each at Genesee, Herman Avenue and Owasco elementary schools, one special education teacher at Herman, two Committee on Special Education coordinators, four teaching assistants and two teaching assistants for the elementary alternative education program, Green's slides said.

The high school's alternative education program would be a night school, Pirozzolo said, "as an alternative setting (for) some of our students that have not been as successful during the day." Schedules are being set up and high school principal Brian Morgan has been working with some of his staff members. Pirozzolo added that program is set to not impact the budget, due to COVID-19 funds the district was "granted from the state for three years." He later said the students in the high school program will be "strategically placed in there."

"There may be some requests for it that our administrators will listen to and make those determinations, but yes, there will be a group of students that will qualify for this," Pirozzolo said.

The alternative elementary program will be used "to help our kids that are having difficulties with behaviors" but said it will not be related to special education.

"These are going to be for some of our general education students. We have classrooms, unfortunately, this year where we have some children that constantly disrupt the classrooms. Kids cannot learn in there. Teachers are having difficulty teaching," Pirozzolo said. "This is going to be two classrooms that are going to be set up to help these kids to build those skills to get them to transition back into the regular classrooms."

Green said the elementary program will have two teachers, as the district will be using two teachers "that were remote teachers this year." Green's slides said the positions and alternative education programs would have a combined total of $635,000.

After the interactive budget conversation and the budget presentation, which covered similar information, every board member voted for the recommended 2022-23 spending amount.

A public hearing on the budget is set for May 10.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 4

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.