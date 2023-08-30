AUBURN — After seeking community feedback and making some revisions, the Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education has approved changes to the district's policy on student cellphone use.

The board approved the proposed amendment to the district's code of conduct regarding personal electronic devices at a meeting Tuesday night. Board president Ian Phillips previously said school board members have become increasingly concerned about how cellphone use in schools has affected students' mental health and their ability to learn. At a public hearing in late July on the device policy, two district parents and a student gave their opinions on an earlier proposed amendment. Other modifications were made to the amendment earlier this month.

The final amendment, which was approved by every board member present at Tuesday's meeting, is similar to the earlier one. However, it includes more instances where device use can be allowed. At Auburn High School, for example, teachers can designate certain times when devices can be used in their classrooms, and administrators can allow device use on district property during school hours.

Student can't use devices for activities such as disruptive behavior, illegal activities, cheating on assignments or tests, or harassing, intimidating or humiliating others, the amendment says. As with the previous amendment, the final one includes additional disciplinary actions depending on the amount of times a student uses a device in violation of the policy.

Before the vote, Dr. Eli Hernandez, a board member, noted changes can be made to the amended policy as needed.

Board member Francis "CJ" Calarco said the cellphone policy that was previously in place and the newly amended version are comparable.

"For the most part, the policy's not really changed, we're just looking for more effective enforcement," Calarco said.