Auburn school board candidate forum set for Tuesday afternoon

Auburn Enlarged City School District school board candidates will participate in a forum co-sponsored by The Citizen and Cayuga Community College at 3 p.m. Tuesday that will be live streamed on the college's YouTube page, Media@Cayuga, and air on TV this weekend.

The Citizen's Executive Editor, Jeremy Boyer, will ask questions and Guy Cosentino will moderate. Four seats are on the ballot with Danielle Wood the only incumbent seeking reelection this year. Board members William Andre and Jeff Gasper decided not to run for new terms.

In addition, the seat once held by Joseph Shepard, who resigned in October 2021, is also open and the fourth highest vote-getter in the five-candidate race will fill it for the remainder of the term.

Candidates Rachel Czyz, Daniel Lovell and James Van Arsdale have all agreed to participate in the hour-long forum at the college. Wood declined to participate and candidate Francis Calarco did not reply to an invitation.

The forum will replay on Spectrum channels 12 and 98 and Verizon channel 31 at 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 8 and from Auburn Regional Media Access (ARMA).

All programs this semester are live streamed and archived on the department’s YouTube channel, Media@Cayuga. Viewers can open YouTube in a browser or app and then enter Media@Cayuga in the search bar. The shows are rebroadcast starting at 10 a.m. each Saturday on the CCC’s radio station, WDWN–89.1 FM.

The Citizen will also make the forum available viewing on its website, auburnpub.com, starting on Wednesday.

Voting on school board races, budget proposals and other public education special propositions takes place statewide on May 17.

The shows are taped at CCC by Telecom/Media Department students.

