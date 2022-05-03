Auburn school board candidates debate 2022-23 budget, community communication at forum

Three candidates running for Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education seats debated the proposed 2022-23 budget, recent tension, communication between the board and the community and more at a forum Tuesday afternoon.

Five contenders are running for three three-year seats and a single one-year opening. Candidates Rachel Czyz, who ran last year, Daniel Lovell and Jim Van Arsdale were all at a forum taped at Cayuga Community College. Moderator Guy Cosentino noted incumbent Danielle Wood declined to attend and candidate Francis Calarco was unable to participate.

William Andre and Jeff Gasper, two current board members, are not seeking reelection. The one-year open seat is due to Joe Sheppard's resignation in October 2021. In January, the board opted to not fill that spot until the election.

The first topic was the district's proposed $90,286,532 budget for the upcoming school year, with a 7.7% spending increase and a 2.5% tax levy hike, under the district's state-imposed tax cap this year of 3.18%. Expected foundation aid has prompted the district to propose adding around a dozen new positions.

Lovell supported the recommended spending plan, adding he believes those additional jobs and funding are "sorely needed." He said what Auburn spends per student is low compared to "what other districts are investing in their kids." While a 7% increase may seem like a lot he aid it is necessary.

Van Arsdale, an educator in the Moravia school district, also said he will vote for the budget. Against other Cayuga County-area budgets, he said Auburn's proposed amount is "very comparable, as far as what (they are asking) to taxpayers to absorb," and noted it's under the state's tax cap.

"As a fifth-grade teacher dealing with 10 year olds every day, these last two years (have) been a good chunk of their life just turned upside down and there is a severe need for interventions of all kinds for children," Van Arsdale said.

Czyz also supported the budget, "seeing that we're coming out of such a rough season the past two years with our kids." That said, she mentioned if she had been on the board last year, "I would have voiced that, with inflation in the rise and with gas and food prices rising," she would have not preferred a 2.5% tax levy increase. She believes the district is using its fund balance appropriately this year and with the foundation aid, she would have wanted to give "the taxpayers a break this year and gone with a lower budget increase."

In regard to communication and tension over the last year between the school board and community, Van Arsdale said "the No. 1 thing for a board member is to be able to be a good listener" for all stakeholders. He also mentioned listening events the board held with the community were important and "it's a path that still needs to be traveled."

As someone who regularly attends board meetings, Czyz said relations between the board and community members have "gone down a bit" over the last few months.

"I think that the community has frustrated that they weren't getting answers from the board. I think the board did try to have some sessions where they brought the community in to speak about things but when asked questions by the community members, they chose not to respond and chose to come with a different agenda and a different agenda than what they advertised for," Czyz said. "So I think there's still a lot of frustration with the community about the board's transparency, because there's questions that are out there that have been asked over and over again in board meetings that are not being answered. So I think the board could step forward in that way to begin answering some of the questions and help increase the transparency so that the community members and taxpayers are more comfortable with (the board's decisions)."

Adding he believes it seems board meetings "aren't as contentious as they were," Lovell noted he takes issue "with the idea that the community has a problem with this." He believes "a small segment of the community" was making accusations and "I don't know whether they were necessarily fair. But even if they were, the people in that particular group definitely weren't modeling appropriate behavior for our kids."

He added if he were to be elected, "I'd want us to be as transparent as possible ... about everything that's going on, but I think that from a community standpoint, we should all take a step back and sort of lower the temperature on the way that we interact with each other."

In regard to what role parents and board members should have in developing curriculum, Van Arsdale said "most of the school curriculum is dictated by the state, the state standards, so it's really, 'How is the district going to meet those needs?'" He believes parents "should have as much input as anybody, all stakeholders should have input on curriculum." Teachers are tasked with standards to meet, he continued, and "the board's job is to make sure that the administrators involved find the curriculum that meets those needs,"

Parents should "have a voice in their children's education," Czyz said, adding the district's responsibility is to "provide budget money that's needed the adequate curriculum. As Jim had said, in New York state, it comes from the top down, that's what our framework is and what we need to follow. So it's the district's responsibility to see that that's done appropriately."

Lovell said "we've had a whole lot of manufactured controversy in the last couple years about what the curriculum at school district have been that has given a lot of parents the impression that they should be involved in what their kids are learning at school because they're afraid that they're going to learn things like Critical Race Theory."

He said "anybody who speaks with teachers know (they are) not teaching Critical Race Theory to children, but we have parents who show up to school board meetings and yell at people about 'What are my kids being taught?"

"It's not the parents' place to decide what the curriculum is," Lovell said at one point. "Sure, parents, they should be allowed and give the opportunity to object if there's something terrible that's being taught to their kid, we pay professionals to come up with, "what is the curriculum?'"

He also mentioned the state's enforcement of those standards.

Other subjects included how the district is handling bullying, the board's role in dealing with bullying, the candidates' feelings on state-enacted diversity, equity and inclusion efforts and their feelings on the school board's decision to allow the challenged book "All Boys Aren't Blue: A Memoir-Manifesto" to stay in the Auburn High School library. The contenders also had questions on how the district should handle future board vacancies, how candidates would define a potential conflict of interest as board members and how they would manage it, and which Auburn school board member they would choose as board president for the next school year.

The statewide voting day for school board candidates, budgets and other possible proposals is May 17.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

