Auburn school board candidates debate COVID-19 response, budget

In a roughly 90-minute discussion, the candidates were asked to assess how Auburn has handled the COVID-19 pandemic so far, and what the district needs to do this summer and into the fall to make sure the 2021-22 school year is successful. They also gave their thoughts on the district's proposed budget that community members will vote on later this month along with their board choices. The prospective budget includes a 2.85% tax levy increase.

Here are some highlights from each candidate's answers:

Rachel Czyz: Czyz said the district handled some pandemic issues well, while other "areas were lacking a lot." She felt the phase-in approach the district took at the beginning of the school year was rolled out effectively. However, she believes children were kept out of full-time in-person learning for too long. She said her own children navigated through it, and that a few of them have individualized education programs and digital learning did not work for those children.

"No matter how much we requested, we could not get them back into school, we could not get the attention that they needed, we couldn't get access to their teacher aides that they should have had, and all those things," Czyz said. "That really held us back, it held our kids back this year."