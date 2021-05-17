Auburn school board changes Wednesday meeting time, place

The Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education will meet this week to verify results of budget voting and school board member elections that are being held Tuesday.

The board will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 19, at Auburn High School, 250 Lake Ave., Auburn. The vote verification meeting had been originally scheduled for earlier in the day at the district's administrative building.

New York state school boards must meet this week to verify results from Tuesday's statewide budget votes and school board elections. In Auburn, there are eight candidates running for the three three-terms up for election this year.

School board President Joseph Sheppard said the board on Wednesday will also review a public survey it intends to post to gather community input on the possible renaming of the high school. That survey will be posted online at the district's website some time after the meeting. For those without computer access, paper copies will be available at the district office building, 78 Thornton Ave., Auburn.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0