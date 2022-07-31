Auburn school board considering library book policy changes

Following a community-wide debate last school year on a book at the Auburn High School Library, the district school board is set to vote on policy amendments that would give parents more control over what books their children can check out.

At the Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education's July 7 meeting, the board voted to approve the first readings of potential amendments to the district's "Objection to Instructional Materials" and "Selection of Library and Audiovisual Materials" policies.

Auburn Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo told The Citizen last week the board is expected to vote on whether to approve the amendments at its meeting next month.

The policy changes include the creation of a form for parents who do not want their child to check out certain books, Pirozzolo said. Parents can list the titles they do not want their student to access. Those forms will be placed in all students' packets for the beginning of the school year and also will be available online.

This change would allow the district to "keep parents involved and listen to their concerns," Pirozzolo said.

The potential amendments were prompted by the complaints regarding the book "All Boys Aren't Blue: A Memoir-Manifesto," by journalist and activist George M. Johnson. The book has been a part of a national conversation on banning books from high school libraries. It chronicles Johnson's experiences growing up as a queer Black person.

Detractors of the book argue that it contains material too sexually explicit to be openly available to students at a high school library, comparing it to child pornography. Supporters of the book's availability to high school students contend that removing it from age-appropriate libraries would be censorship and that Johnson's work, including the passages in question and its overall context, tackles issues young people might be dealing with.

Concerns from some community members about the book's availability at the Auburn High School Library surfaced at school board meetings in December and mid-January. Several written challenges to the book were then sent to the Auburn district, kicking off a process in which a special committee needed to review the work and give a recommendation to the school board, which would ultimately decide if the book would remain at the library or not. The 10-person review committee put together by the district included district officials, staff members, a high school student and more.

In late February, the committee created a recommendation asking that the board look at the district's policy on selecting library materials and make any changes the board feels are necessary, but it did not say the book should be removed. Amy Mahunik, the district's assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, said at the time that the policy changes could include "a system set up for parents to opt their children out of certain books in the library."

The Auburn school board voted at a meeting in March to keep the book on the library shelves and accepted the review committee's recommendation to consider policy changes.

"There were community member that wanted the book out of the library, but there was a lot of community members that said, 'No, we just want to have a say in what our children are reading,'" Pirozzolo said last week. "And I agree, I think every parents should have a say."

In regards to any concerns that the potential new amendments could conflict with the rights of the student, Pirozzolo said, "We would cross that bridge when that comes."

The Auburn school board is set to vote on the possible policy amendments at a meeting Tuesday, Aug. 9.