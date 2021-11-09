Auburn school board doesn't decide on how to address vacant seat

AUBURN — After several suggestions were thrown around, the Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education did not come to a consensus Tuesday night on the best way to address its recent vacancy.

Board members weighed in how to fill the vacant slot at a lively board workshop. Joe Sheppard, who joined the nine-person body in 2017, resigned his seat in late October. The district said at the time the board hadn't discussed how to handle that.

Auburn Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo told the board they have various options to fill the seat. He said the board could leave the seat empty until the next school board election, hold a special election or appoint someone. He also said people could apply for the seat, candidates would be interviewed and then a candidate would be picked.

He noted the board could go to the list of unelected candidates from the 2021 board election and appoint the person who received the next highest number of votes. Pirozzolo also mentioned the district's most recent estimates indicate a special election would cost around $9,000.

Various board members supported the idea of going to that list of candidates. It was also suggested that if the person with the next largest amount of votes said no, they would then go to the person with the next highest amount of votes.

The person who garnered the next highest number of votes in the May election was Patrick Mahunik, who had 1,006. Mahunik had formerly represented District 12 in the Cayuga County Legislature for years and serves as an administrator in the Newfield school district. He is also married to Amy Mahunik, the former principal of Seward Elementary School who was approved as the Auburn district's assistant superintendent for curriculum and instruction in August.

Board members Matteo Bartolotta, William Andre and Jeff Gasper were among those who supported the idea of going to the list. Salvatore "Sam" Giangreco said he feels it is critical for the community to see the board to make this decision transparently and it is "imperative that we do this the right way."

"I think the cleanest way, the most Democratic way is to go through that list," Andre said. Gasper said going that route "puts the decision in the voters' hands."

Board president Ian Phillips said if the board goes to the fourth, fifth or sixth highest voted person out of eight, "at what point is that democracy?" He also pointed out the Auburn district has more seats than most of the other Cayuga County-area school boards.

Andre countered the district has a substantially higher student population than any of those districts and he appreciates the diversity the number of board members offers.

Dr. Eli Hernandez, the board's vice president, strongly advocated for going to the list of candidates.

"Let's start with the people that were on that list. Let's go. If Pat Mahunik says 'No,' let's go to the next one," Hernandez said. "I invite them to come in and welcome them with open arms to experience what we do. Let's go, let's not even discuss it anymore."

Phillips said the board can't vote or make decisions at a board workshop.

Rhoda Overstreet-Wilson said she wanted more information, when asked for her opinion, Danielle Wood said she supported not filling the vacancy until the next election.

At the end of the discussion, Phillips said he didn't feel the board had come to a consensus. The topic of how to address that role is likely to come up at a future board meeting.

Sheppard became board president for the 2020-21 school year and was board vice president for two years before that. He previously said resigning was a personal choice connected to career development and it wasn't related to recent events with the board.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

