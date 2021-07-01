Auburn school board leadership selection postponed after tie vote

Pirozzolo said that according to the district's laws, Sheppard will continue to serve as president until the spot is officially voted on. He said the next meeting will begin with the leadership decisions.

Phillips became a board member in 2018 and is an employee with the New York State United Teachers union. He left his position as chair of the Cayuga County Democratic Committee last month after serving in the role for over six years.

"I'm running for president because I think we face a very challenging year, but one that is also full of opportunity," he said.

Phillips acknowledged the difficulties students, teachers and families dealt with throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and said they are "overwhelmed by the burdens placed on them through no fault of their own."

"It is easy to point the finger at others, 'Somebody should do something,' pass blame when things don't go the way they want, but our opportunity is in coming together, taking the strengths of our students, our staff, parents and community and merging them to the benefit of all of us," he said.