Auburn school board meets Wednesday; public hearing for charter school

The Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education's next meeting will deviate from its regular Tuesday night schedule.
The meeting will be held Wednesday, according to the agenda, available on the district's website. Auburn board meetings are usually held on Tuesdays, normally every two weeks. The meeting is set for 7 p.m. at the Auburn High School Library, but the agenda includes a 6:30 p.m. public hearing regarding notice of receipt and pending actions on a new charter school proposal. There will be an overview of the proposed charter school application and time for comments and questions from the public. This hearing will also be held in the library.
Auburn Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo confirmed via text message Tuesday that the charter school application is from the Finger Lakes Classical Academy, which a group of central New York residents have been trying to establish with public funds. As of last year, the academy was looking at opening in 2022.
Charter schools are publicly funded intuitions that are operated separately from public school districts. These facilities are tuition free, since they receive state funding. Proponents of traditional public schools, which also require public funding, have long argued that charter institutions take away money, resources and students from public schools.
Charter proponents argue these facilities have more autonomy since they are independently operated but still have to live up to to the standards in their individual charters and have a lot of positive aspects for students. Charter school supporters argue these facilities are more autonomous since they operate independently but they still must meet the standards of their individual charters.
The agenda for Wednesday's board meeting also includes an update on the reopening plan for the 2021-22 school year and a resolution to adopt property tax rates. The district's $83.8 million budget, which includes a 2.85% tax levy increase, was approved by voters in May.