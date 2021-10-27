Auburn school board member resigns; replacement process not finalized

An Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education member resigned and the organization has not yet established the way it will fill the seat.

The board approved the resignation of Joe Sheppard, who joined the body in 2017, at its meeting Tuesday night.

Sheppard, who served as board vice president for two years before being elected as president for the 2020-21 school year, said in an interview with The Citizen Wednesday that his choice was a personal decision related to career development and it wasn't connected to recent events with the board.

While Sheppard was the technical specialist with the Cayuga Economic Development Agency when he joined the school board, he later went into teaching and is now teaching STEM in the Union Springs Central School District. Sheppard, who had previously been a theater manager, praised the board members and said he was honored to serve.

"Serving on the board for four-and-a-half years, it changed my life. It took me from working in theater and working (in) public administration and it really made me want to actually work in education," he said. "I started working and seeing just the passion that everybody has working for kids and that was the final push I needed to get into education.

Sheppard announced his resignation at Tuesday's meeting.

"To say that serving on this body has changed my life would be an understatement," he said.

Auburn Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo said Sheppard would be missed.

"We do appreciate it, all you did for the board and all you did for children," Pirozzolo said.

Current board president Ian Phillips, who beat out Sheppard for that seat earlier this year, also praised him.

Pirozzolo said Wednesday the board will decide how to proceed with filling the vacancy but there are various options. They could leave the seat empty until the next school board election, he said, or the board can appoint someone. They could also have people apply for the position, interview candidates and then choose a person. Pirozzolo also said the board could go to the list of candidates who ran but weren't elected in the most recent board election and select the person who received the next highest number of votes or the board could run a special election this year.

He said the board has not decided on how to move forward and noted the board has not discussed it yet.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

