Auburn school board officially ends renaming process

After a community firestorm regarding a proposed renaming of Auburn High School, the Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education voted to officially end that process this week.

At the board's meeting Tuesday night, member Dr. Rhoda Overstreet-Wilson made a motion that was approved by the board to lift the pause on the renaming process adopted in the spring and to officially end the process with no change in the school's name.

In January, students started a campaign asking to have the high school named after Harriet Tubman, the iconic abolitionist who lived much of her adult lift in Auburn. Later that month, the board accepted a resolution to begin the process to consider renaming the building. The proposal generated considerable opposition, with crowds regularly attending school board meetings with concerns regarding the process.

In May, Overstreet-Wilson proposed a resolution to pause the renaming process, which was approved by the board. The issue had not been mentioned by any board member at a meeting since then. But in the months after the pausing, some community members have still spoken during the public comment portions of board meetings to express concern about the possibility of the renaming issue being unpaused and a new name adopted.

At Tuesday's meeting, Overstreet-Wilson proposed a resolution to "untable the pause and officially end the renaming process."

"This community needs a healing, and I hope this is a part of the healing process that can start," she said.

Overstreet-Wilson said she felt the original renaming process the district went through earlier this year was flawed, that she felt the district should have "engaged a consultant who had some expertise in change management," and it was dividing the community.

She added that after the vote to pause in May, she believed the "divisiveness would dissipate," but said that it instead escalated.

Board member Dr. Eli Hernandez said he was hopeful that his vote to end the process would help the community move forward.

"Despite the pause, community members continued to show up to board meeting in an attempt to intimidate board members about a topic that has not been discussed since it was paused," he said.

Hernandez said he hopes the "community members that have been out here intimidating and acting in the matter that they have" will assist the board in moving forward.

The resolution to end the process passed, with board president Ian Phillips the only member present who voted against it. Phillips, who had supported the name change idea, did not explain his vote during the meeting.

When reached for comment Wednesday, Phillips said he supported his colleagues' decision to "put (the renaming issue) to rest."

"To me, it wasn't an active issue," he said.

Auburn Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo said in an interview with The Citizen Wednesday that he believes Overstreet-Wilson wanted to "bring some closure" to the matter. He added that the district is working on revising the policy for potentially renaming a school building with lawyers. He noted that the state does have polices regarding the renaming of school buildings, with criteria that would need to be met, so "we can only tweak it so much." That said, he said the issue is done at this point.

"I think some of the questions after the board meeting (were) 'Well, what does this mean?' Well, it's done. They put closure to that," he said. "The board of education listened to our community and they're not moving forward with renaming any of our buildings at this point."

Pirozzolo said that if a board member brings the matter up again, a policy would be in place to guide the process.

"What people need to understand is if it does get brought up again in the future, it's got to be voted on to move forward with that policy. But once that's even voted on, now you've still got to follow all of the criteria."

Nancy Kelly, a name change opponent who has attended board meetings and written letters to The Citizen on the subject, told The Citizen that she and others in her group are happy the renaming issue is over. She said she would have been opposed to naming the school after anyone, no matter if it had been "Harriet Tubman, Mickey Mouse or Donald Duck." She added that she feels Tubman has been sufficiently honored in the city.

Kelly referenced survey results earlier this year from the school district that revealed 78.5% of 1,928 community respondents were against changing the high school's name and that 82.3% of 718 students who responded were also against such a change. She hopes the board does not revive the issue.

"I've talked to several people this afternoon about it and they're glad that's it's put to rest," she said.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

