Auburn school board opts to leave empty seat unfilled until next election

Over two months after the announcement of the resignation of an Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education member, the board opted to leave the seat unfilled until the next election.

The decision was made at a school board meeting Tuesday night. Former board member Joe Sheppard said at a meeting in late October that he was resigning effective that day.

Auburn Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo previously told the board its options to address the vacancy were to appoint someone, hold a special election or leave the spot vacant until statewide school elections in May. Pirozzolo also said if a candidate were appointed, the body could opt to select a candidate or ask people to apply for the post, conduct interviews and then pick one of the applicants.

The board could have also referred to the list of candidates who weren't elected in the 2021 board elections and appoint whoever received the next highest total of votes. Three separate resolutions for holding the special election, appointing a candidate or leaving the seat open until May were all included in the agenda for the meeting.

Before the decision was made, Salvatore "Sam" Giangreco, Matteo Bartolotta and Jeff Gasper all argued for referring to the list of candidates from last year's election. Each suggested if the candidate who secured the next highest number of votes wasn't interested, then the board would go to the next highest votegetter after that.

"I think the public expects that out of us at this point, and I think it'd be a very good gesture on the board," Giangreco said.

Danielle Wood made a motion to move forward with the resolution to leave the spot unfilled until the May 2022 election. That was seconded by Dr. Rhoda Overstreet-Wilson. Wood, Overstreet-Wilson, William Andre, board president Ian Phillips and vice president Dr. Eli Hernandez voted yes, while Bartolotta, Gasper and Giangreco voted against.

After the meeting, Wood talked about why she supported leaving the position open until the election.

"It's three or four months away," she said. "It seems like the easiest thing to do is to just wait. There's already an election four months from now."

Giangreco said after the meeting he felt the board should have appointed the next highest votegetter from last year's election.

"I don't know why in God's name the board chose to take this down. I don't get it," he said.

The seat has been empty since Sheppard left in October. The district said at the time the board hadn't talked about how to deal with the vacancy. At a workshop meeting Nov. 9, the body brought up various ideas regarding the seat but a consensus was not reached on the best way to proceed.

A discussion on the vacancy was not included on the agenda for a board meeting on Nov. 16. Bartolotta made a motion to have a discussion on the unfilled seat but it was defeated. The vacancy came up at the board's December meeting. After different board members gave input, including a couple who said they wanted more information, a motion was made to table the discussion until the next meeting, which was Tuesday. The vote was split 4-4.

