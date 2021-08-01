Auburn school board president: 'We all want the same thing'

"We're trying to pull out the top issues that people are experiencing, and then we hope to hold additional listening sessions and additional work sessions to try to tackle as many of these issues as possible before the school year starts and throughout the school year," he said. "This school year is so important, so we want to act with some urgency on this."

In an emailed response to a question about structure for future sessions, Phillips said "we want to provide a wide variety of formats so that everyone in our school community is listened to and feels invited to making our schools the best they can be."

Phillips also talked about how he felt Wednesday's session went.

"I think it was a very good first start of a conversation," he said. "I was happy with the turnout. I think people all got a chance to express themselves freely and openly share their concerns with the district and the board. I think we all want the same thing: For our students in our district to reach their fullest and highest potential. So we as adults have to work together and all be all in for our students."