Auburn school board race has five candidates

Five people are pursuing vacancies in the Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education.

The board has three three-year seats up for grabs and one one-year seat available, the district said. Wednesday at 5 p.m. was the deadline for candidates to file petitions to be on the ballot for next month's election.

Incumbent Danielle Wood is running for reelection. Francis Calarco is also running, as is Rachel Czyz, who ran for a spot last year. Daniel Lovell and Jim Van Arsdale have also put their hats in the ring.

Two current board members, William Andre and Jeff Gasper, are not running again. The sole one-year open position this year is due to Joe Sheppard resigning in October 2021. In January, the board voted to not fill that role until the election.

The district has said the three candidates with the most votes will win the three-year seats, while the fourth-place finisher will secure the unexpired term left by Sheppard's resignation.

Five out of the nine districts in the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES have contested school board races this year. May 17 is this year's statewide voting day for board of education candidates, budget propositions and any other propositions districts might have.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

