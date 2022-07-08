Auburn school board selects 2022-23 president, vice president

AUBURN — The Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education's 2022-23 leadership positions are set.

Ian Phillips was reelected as president of the nine-member body and Danielle Wood was chosen as vice president at a reorganization meeting at the Harriet Tubman Administration Building Thursday afternoon. They both previously expressed interest in those roles at a board meeting last month.

Phillips, who is a New York State United Teachers union employee, joined the board in 2018 and served as president for the 2021-22 school year. Wood first became a member in 2019 and was reelected to a three-year term in May.

New board member Daniel Lovell nominated Phillips, seconded by Dr. Rhoda Overstreet-Wilson. No one else was nominated for president. Before the group voted, however, Salvatore "Sam" Giangreco said he had some reservations about Phillips, though he said he respects each of the board members.

"It's our responsibility as board members, first of all, to represent the constituents and the community and above all, protect our children, OK, and coupled with that is listening 100% to the community about everything, no matter what their viewpoints are, whether it be yea or nay, listening and giving them due respect to their opinions," Giangreco said.

He added the board "failed on many attempts" throughout the last year and believes the board "missed the boat" on respecting some people's opinions and "I don't think that we gave due diligence to some of the issues."

Giangreco said he wanted to remind the board as a whole that "our mission here is governance.

"We do not, in any shape, form or manner, take any kind of responsibility for the operations day-to-day of the Auburn school district. We are overseers, but the people who we put in charge know better," he continued.

Looking at Phillips, Giangreco said he would support him, "but I'm asking you to be more attentive to everyone's positions, and not just a select few people. Everybody."

Giangreco noted the board is in a new school year, and "we should all get along."

"I will support you if you commit to listening to everybody. That's all I'm going to say," Giangreco said to Phillips.

Overstreet-Wilson asked Giangreco to give specific examples of when he believes the board overstepped. He said sometimes the district gets "involved on some of the logistic issues of what's going on." Giangreco gave a hypothetical example where there was a maintenance issue and the board would hear about it, saying the board doesn't go up to the district director of facilities "and say, 'This is what you need to do.'

'You go to the proper person or the school superintendent and say, 'Look, this is an issue, and it needs to be addressed.' That's all. We don't try to do it ourselves," Giangreco said. He asked if he was being clear, and Overstreet-Wilson said yes, but asked that for future instances when Giangreco feels the board or a specific person is overstepping, that he say something about it then.

Giangreco's remarks follow a year in which some members of the public frequently attended board meetings and expressed dissatisfaction with how it addressed their concerns.

In his comments, member Dr. Eli Hernandez referenced Giangreco's words, saying he feels Phillips has represented constituents and protected children "all year long."

"I'm going to put that in the record, because what should not happen after this meeting today is that we're talking about how critical we are about a person who decided to run for president," Hernandez said. He also noted that no other board member opted to run for president this year.

"We are here as nine board members ready to move this forward. I appreciate you what you just finished saying," Hernandez said, motioning to Overstreet-Wilson. "Because the reality is that if we have an issue, it needs to be brought up at that time, and it needs to be done with respect."

Phillips thanked Giangreco for bringing up his concerns, saying, "I agree with some of them, I disagree with others. I do think that it's all of our responsibilities to communicate faithfully with the public." He also referenced the listening sessions the district held with the community over the past year.

All nine board members voted for Phillips. Wood was nominated for vice president by Hernandez, with Phillips seconding. All nine board members voted for Wood.

Earlier in the meeting, Wood, Lovell, Jim Van Arsdale and Francis "C.J." Calarco, were all sworn in.

In other news

• The district has approved terms and conditions regarding an agreement with the local teachers union.

The board approved a resolution between the district and the Auburn Teachers Association regarding terms and conditions for an agreement from July 1, 2022 to June 30, 2026. Auburn Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo said in an interview with The Citizen that association members will get a 4% salary boost with a 1% health insurance give back over the next four years.

• The district continues its work with a contractor for diversity, equity and inclusion.

The board approved a resolution between the district and William Berry, who is the chair for the Harriet Tubman Center for Justice and Peace Board of Directors and the CEO and publisher of the literary and visual arts journal aaduna.

The resolution says the district is paying Berry $50,000 for his services. The scope of the work includes "collaborating with district administrators to implement, monitor and evaluate progress toward DEI initiatives throughout the district." The resolution also said the work includes facilitating "the development of the baseline structure and framework for the district’s DEI Strategic Plan in conjunction with the district staff." Pirozzolo said Wednesday the district had contracted with Berry during the last school year.