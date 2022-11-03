Auburn school board to consider vaping litigation at emergency meeting

The Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education will hold an emergency meeting Friday to consider joining school districts throughout the country in legal action against a major electronic cigarette company.

The special school board meeting is scheduled for 4 p.m. at the Harriet Tubman Administration Building Board Room, 78 Thornton Ave., for the purpose of approving a resolution to commence litigation involving electronic cigarettes and vaping, according to a district notice sent to The Citizen.

Juul Labs, which sells vaping and E-cigarette items, tentatively agreed in September to pay $438.5 million to settle an investigation by over 30 states into how it marketed its products. The states argued that Juul targeted teenagers and youth in its advertising and marketing, leading to a nationwide problem with young people vaping.

Auburn Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo told The Citizen Thursday the emergency meeting is needed for the board to authorize the district to join in litigation against Juul and potential recover money from a settlement. Ferrara Fiorenza PC, the district's law firm, originally reached out to the about being a part of the legal action around a year ago, Pirozzolo said, and in recent weeks preparations were made for a resolution to go in front of the school board at its upcoming Nov. 15 meeting. However, the law firm informed the district Thursday morning that now a litigation settlement could be finalized by Monday, Nov. 7, or or Tuesday, Nov. 8, so Friday's emergency meeting is meant for the board to potentially approve the resolution "before that deadline closes," Pirozzolo said.

The superintendent discussed the impact Juul products and other e-cigarette and vaping items have had on the Auburn district, saying many students were using the products on school grounds before the COVID-19 pandemic, and it continued to be a problem when they returned to full-time in-person school.

"We've seen a huge increase in the use of Juuls and e-cigarettes since they came out. We saw a big spike after we got back from COVID, in the actual use of Juuls and e-cigarettes, when children returned back to school," he said.

Pirozzolo said the district has concerns about health risks that come from vaping. It has included vaping dangers in its health curriculum and has brought presenters into school to talk to students about the risks.

Auburn has also contended with "exorbitant costs because of vape use in our district," Pirozzolo said, adding the district had previously put up vapor sensors in every bathroom of the junior high school and high school.

Noting that using vaping tools and e-cigarettes on school property is against the district's code of conduct, Pirozzolo said another cost can come to the district when there is a violation, a situation that sometimes requires hearings in which the district needs to bring in a hearing officer.