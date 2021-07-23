Auburn school board to hold listening event for community concerns

Following a heavily attended Auburn school board meeting this week that became a shouting match by the end, the district has announced a special event for the community to bring forward concerns.
The Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education will host a "community café" event at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 28, at Auburn High School, 250 Lake Ave., Auburn, according to a board of education message posted on the district website.
Increased numbers of residents have been attending school board meetings over the past couple months and raising issues during the public comment portion of meetings, such as how the district is handling bullying and the process for a possible renaming of Auburn High School, which was later paused by a vote of the board.
Those tensions came to a head at a meeting on Tuesday, when some people began shouting at each other during and after the public to be heard portion of the meeting. The Auburn Police Department was called to the scene, with officers in the building and high school parking lot.
The board addressed the tone of that meeting in its message, which was posted Thursday afternoon.
"The Board of Education recognizes that the board meeting that took place on Tuesday, July 20, was not our finest moment as a district. Our parents, employees, community members, and especially our students deserve so much better from us," the board said. "Emotions were running high, around many legitimate and specific concerns, but the biggest concern is people feeling like they are not being heard. After the extremely difficult year that our students, parents and employees faced, we must do better."
The board said it appreciates the community's support throughout the years, including approving district budgets, voters in 2019 greenlighting a district-wide capital project that is currently underway, various fundraisers for boosters and parent-teacher associations and "the countless hours spent volunteering in our schools."
"More details will be announced in the coming days, but we will follow a ‘Community Café’ style format, and the entire event will be about listening to community concerns. If this is not a time that works for you, please rest assured that there will be additional opportunities and formats in the future," the board said.
"We remain deeply committed to working with our community to bring all of its strengths, passions, energy, intelligence, and creativity to bear for our students. We know that for any differences we have with one another as individuals, we all share the goal of ensuring every one of our students reach their full potential."