Auburn school board to hold listening event for community concerns

The board addressed the tone of that meeting in its message, which was posted Thursday afternoon.

"The Board of Education recognizes that the board meeting that took place on Tuesday, July 20, was not our finest moment as a district. Our parents, employees, community members, and especially our students deserve so much better from us," the board said. "Emotions were running high, around many legitimate and specific concerns, but the biggest concern is people feeling like they are not being heard. After the extremely difficult year that our students, parents and employees faced, we must do better."

The board said it appreciates the community's support throughout the years, including approving district budgets, voters in 2019 greenlighting a district-wide capital project that is currently underway, various fundraisers for boosters and parent-teacher associations and "the countless hours spent volunteering in our schools."