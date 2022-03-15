Auburn school board using new online system

Auburn has begun using a school board management software called BoardDocs, the school district said in a news release. Through the system, the district said it is using cloud-based technology to "radically improve its governance processes" while saving staff time and taxpayer money.

"The remarkably powerful, easy-to-use service will allow the district to maximize the effectiveness of board meetings with increased transparency, providing a basis for better and more open communication with the public," the news release said. "Electronic distribution will not only save time and resources, but it will also provide unprecedented public access via the Auburn Enlarged City School District website to agenda items and information. This process will allow interested parties to review information prior to board meetings. All documents associated with the meeting are automatically archived and can be accessed by date or by using the system’s comprehensive search feature."