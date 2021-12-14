Auburn school board vacancy decision pushed back to January

AUBURN — A decision on how to address a vacancy on the Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education has been tabled to January.

Former board member Joe Sheppard announced at a meeting in late October that he was resigning that day. At its meeting Tuesday, the board discussed how to deal with that vacancy.

Auburn Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo said the options the board had available were to hold a special election, appoint someone to the post or not fill the role until the statewide school election in May. If the board were to appoint a person, Pirozzolo said, the body could simply pick someone or have people apply for the position, conduct interviews and then appoint a candidate. He said the body could also refer to the candidates who were not elected in the 2021 board elections and appoint the person who secured the next highest number of votes.

Board members Matteo Bartolotta and Salvatore 'Sam" Giangreco advocated for referring to the candidates to the May election. Dr. Rhoda Overstreet-Wilson said she had previously asked for more information and said she would have to see data on the issue, such as how other districts have handled vacancies. William Andre said he also wanted more information.

A motion was made to table the decision until the next board meeting, which is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 11. District clerk Michelle Major said after the meeting that it was a split vote on the eight-person board, with Bartolotta, Giangreco, Jeff Gasper and Danielle Wood voting against delaying the decision.

The question of how to best handle the vacancy has lingered for over a month. After Sheppard left the board in October, the district said at the time the board hadn't discussed how it would address that empty seat. Board members suggested different ideas when the vacancy issue came up at a workshop meeting Nov. 9, but the body did not come to a consensus on how to move forward.

At a meeting later that month, a discussion on the matter was not included on the agenda. Bartolotta proposed adding a discussion on the vacancy to the agenda, but that motion was defeated, leaving Tuesday's meeting as the next available opportunity for the group to make a decision.

Sheppard served as the board president for the 2020-21 school year after being the vice president for two years. Following his departure from the board, Sheppard applied for a job as a technology teacher in the Auburn district and was hired in November, although he isn't slated to start in that role until later this month.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

