Auburn school business official expresses optimism on early 2022-23 budget outlook

AUBURN — The Auburn Enlarged City School District's top business official is optimistic on the outlook for the 2022-23 budget.

Lisa Green, the business official, gave a presentation to the board on Gov. Kathy Hochul's proposed budget at its meeting Tuesday.

The governor's proposal was announced last week. Under this plan, the state would issue $31.3 billion in aid to public schools, representing a $2.1 billion jump from the 2021-22 school year. Foundation aid — which is the base aid schools receive from the state — would go up $1.6 billion, in the second year of an effort to fully fund the state's foundation aid formula over a three-year period.

Auburn is poised to see a 12.2% boost in foundation aid. Green's presentation said the district's foundation aid total under the 2021-22 budget that was adopted by voters in May is $32,694,988, and Auburn's foundation aid under the governor's proposal would come to $36,701,631.

The district is also currently set to receive a 9.6% increase in total state aid, as Auburn got $45,421,363 in the 2021-22 adopted budget and would get a total of $49,766,711.

While speaking in front of the board, Green said Hochul is "following through on the promise that was made in last year's budget to fully find the current foundation aid formula."

"Even though we know there are changes needed, we want changes in the foundation aid formula, we're very, very happy to see that we are least getting the full funding," Green said.

Green's presentation said Hochul's proposed budget also entails a new $2 million grant that districts would need to apply for that is meant to support positive school climate programs in high-need districts. Building and transportation aid forgiveness for clerical errors is also included in the proposal, the presentation said.

"Overall, it's a good picture for us. It's the best picture we've seen in years, as long as I've been here," Green said.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

