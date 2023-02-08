AUBURN — Calling it "astronomical," Auburn Enlarged City School District's business executive told the board of education Tuesday about the impact of the governor's recently released state aid proposal.

Lisa Green gave a presentation at that evening's school board meeting on Gov. Kathy Hochul's 2034-24 budget proposal, which was released last week.

Hochul's early spending plan, announced Feb. 1, includes $34.5 billion in school aid, a $3.1 billion hike over 2022-23 levels. That would entail a record 10% in school aid, and an overall state aid increase for almost every Cayuga County-area school district.

Auburn would see a 22.4% uptick in foundation aid, the most basic form of aid school districts receive, under the current budget proposal. The district's overall foundation aid under the 2022-23 budget adopted by voters in May is $36,230,165, Green said, while Auburn's foundation aid amount through Hochul's current proposal would be $44,337,235.

The 2023-24 school year is meant to be the last of a three-year effort from the state to raise school districts' foundation aid funding up to the amount intended in the state formula for determining how much districts get.

While speaking to the board, Green called Auburn's potential year-to-year rise in foundation aid "astronomical."

"Last year we got a $4 million increase, we thought that was awesome. This year, $8 million, so obviously we're very pleased with that," she said.

The district would also receive an 18.6% bump in total state aid, according to the governor's 2023-24 proposal, Green said, going to $59,326,878.