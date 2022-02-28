Auburn school committee on challenged book creates recommendation

AUBURN — A committee formed by the Auburn school district to review a challenged book is opting to recommend the school board look at possible policy revisions.

Following about a 90-minute discussion Monday regarding district policies on school materials and how they relate to "All Boys Aren't Blue: A Memoir-Manifesto," by journalist and author George M. Johnson, a panel meant to review the book made a recommendation that will be sent to the school board.

Amy Mahunik, Auburn's assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, said after the meeting the committee will be recommending the board review the district's policy on selecting library materials and make any changes the board feels are necessary. Mahunik said that could include "a system set up for parents to opt their children out of certain books in the library," for example.

Auburn Enlarged City School District Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo was sent written complaints on the book in January, which kickstarted an official review process under district policy, including the creation of a committee that would recommend to the school board whether the book should remain or be removed from the Auburn High School library, although the board will make the final decision.

The book chronicles Johnson's experiences growing up as a queer Black person, with detractors arguing it contains material too sexually explicit to be in a high school. Supporters of "All Boys Aren't Blue," however, have said taking it out of age-appropriate libraries would be censorship and that Johnson's work, including the sections in question and its overall context, tackle issues young people may be dealing with.

People for and against the book's removal have spoken at school board meetings over the last couple months. The 10-person review committee first met Feb. 14. Members were meant to have the read the book before Monday's meeting.

The committee's recommendation is not meant to be made based on individual committee members' personal opinions, Pirozzolo previously said, but by adhering to the district's established policy, with discussion meant to be based on the district's "Selection of Library and Audiovisual Materials" policy — which is the same policy the committee is recommending the board review.

Monday's committee meeting was lead by Mahunik and Brian Morgan, the high school principal. Mahunik asked group members to identify ways "All Boys Aren't Blue" fits the district's librarian selection development guideline criteria and ways it does not.

When pointing out the ways committee members felt the book did meet the criteria, diversity and inclusion were mentioned. When talking about how she felt the book met the guidelines' diversity criteria, committee member Erin Shurant, a high school counselor, said she believes it's difficult to find books "for the LGBTQ youth community to begin with. To find one that is also for students of color is difficult."

English teacher David Fisselbrand said the book met the standard of inclusion, he believes Johnson tried to incorporate the perspectives of people in Johnson's life.

Kieralyn Mathis, the school board's student representative for the 2021-22 school year, mentioned that in the book, Johnson talked about thinking out of the "heterosexual box."

"I think we're in a different time, but before, we'd just kind of push it to the side, the issues represented in the book," Mathis said. "So thinking out of the "Heterosexual box," I think it's showing issues that we often times don't talk about or we neglect, and a lot of people are underrepresented, so I think (Johnson) represents Black people and the LGBTQ+ community in a very broad way."

Beth Cuddy, the high school's librarian, said the book had received favorable reviews by different professional periodicals used by librarians.

In regard to identifying how the book did not meet the selection criteria, committee member Isabelle Wellauer, who ran for a board seat in May and expressed concerns about the book at a board meeting in January, spoke.

She said she didn't believe the book "supports and enriches any curriculum at all, I don't believe it has much quality, I don't think it meets any high standards of anything." She also didn't believe the book was appropriate for half of the school and "I'm not sure what I believe that it has anything to do with inclusion. I think it's a pretty biased book."

"(Johnson) makes statements throughout the entire book that are extremely biased. (Johnson) talks about gender as being the biggest projections placed on children at birth. That's a biased statement," Wellauer said. "(Johnson) talks about how gender shouldn't be assigned at birth. That's a biased statement. (Johnson) goes on to talk about generalized, broad brush statements about police officers."

When talking about the reviews "All Boys Aren't Blue" has received, she said the book has won awards, she said the book has "also received a lot of negative reviews" across the country and has been removed from school libraries in different states.

"(For) one person's article of it winning an award, I'm sure there's another article that states it's not a book that's appropriate for school-age children," Wellauer said. She also said "it all depends on who assigns those awards and what their biases are."

Wellauer also argued against the idea of the book being appropriate for "school-age children."

"I have a son who will be a freshman at the age of 13, and as his parent, I do not want my parental rights usurped by the school and I don't believe material like this should be available to him or any other minor," Wellauer said.

She compared it to children not being able to look up anal sex online when they are in school, since the book includes a description of anal sex.

Later, Wellauer compared restricting what books are available to students to restricting the internet on school grounds. Cuddy argued against comparing the book to pornography.

"I don't think this book is pornography, so therefore I don't think it should it should be restricted," Cuddy said.

Wellauer said she felt the book "has a lot of sexual obscenity."

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

