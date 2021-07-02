Auburn school district administrator leaving for new position

An Auburn Enlarged City School District assistant superintendent is taking a job in another district that's closer to home, and a current administrator is expected to take over his position.
The district board of education approved the resignation of Jeff Evener, the assistant superintendent for personnel and operations, during the regular meeting portion of the board's re-organizational meeting Thursday at the Harriet Tubman Administration Building. Evener's departure will be effective July 10.
Evener, whose job title was expanded from assistant superintendent for personnel to its current title in 2019, is going to be the assistant superintendent for curriculum for the Homer Central School District, Auburn Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo said before the meeting.
Pirozzolo noted that Evener's upcoming role will entail less of a drive, since Evener lives in Groton. He became an assistant superintendent in Auburn in 2015, and his past experience includes being the principal of Lansing Middle School and serving as the mayor of Groton.
Pirozzolo told The Citizen on Friday that Sarah Cupelli, Auburn's assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, will be recommended to fill the personnel role. A job listing for the curriculum and instruction seat has been posted, and Cupelli's contract for the new post will be up for the board's approval at the July 20 board meeting.
During Thursday's meeting, Evener addressed the board, thanking them for their support, mentorship and friendship.
"I love this place, but my family calls and I'm 15 minutes away from home in my new job, so thank you for everything" he said.
Pirozzolo, the board and the crowd at the meeting then began clapping and congratulating Evener.
The board also approved some other personnel changes Thursday. Thomas Bunn, the Auburn district's director of technology, resigned at the meeting, effective July 13. Pirozzolo said Bunn took a chief information officer position with Cayuga County government.
A resolution to appoint Benjamin Norris to the post of district data coordinator was also accepted by the board. According to Thursday's board agenda, Norris received a four-year probationary appointment beginning July 1 with a tentative end date of June 30, 2025, at an $82,000 salary.
