Auburn school district administrator leaving for new position

Pirozzolo told The Citizen on Friday that Sarah Cupelli, Auburn's assistant superintendent of curriculum and instruction, will be recommended to fill the personnel role. A job listing for the curriculum and instruction seat has been posted, and Cupelli's contract for the new post will be up for the board's approval at the July 20 board meeting.

During Thursday's meeting, Evener addressed the board, thanking them for their support, mentorship and friendship.

"I love this place, but my family calls and I'm 15 minutes away from home in my new job, so thank you for everything" he said.

Pirozzolo, the board and the crowd at the meeting then began clapping and congratulating Evener.

The board also approved some other personnel changes Thursday. Thomas Bunn, the Auburn district's director of technology, resigned at the meeting, effective July 13. Pirozzolo said Bunn took a chief information officer position with Cayuga County government.

A resolution to appoint Benjamin Norris to the post of district data coordinator was also accepted by the board. According to Thursday's board agenda, Norris received a four-year probationary appointment beginning July 1 with a tentative end date of June 30, 2025, at an $82,000 salary.

Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.