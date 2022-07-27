Auburn school district approves agreement with administrator association

AUBURN — The Auburn Enlarged City School District Board of Education has accepted an agreement with the district's administrator group.

At a board meeting Tuesday night, the nine-member body authorized a resolution for an agreement between the district and the administrators association regarding the creation of and terms and conditions for employment for 11-month assistant principals.

According to the agreement, the district informed the association that it intends to make an 11-month assistant principal option starting with the 2022-23 school year, and "this agreement will end with the current union contract and at that time can be renegotiated."

The contract includes the parties "acknowledge that the title of Assistant Principal is exclusively represented by the Association," the agreement said.

Another part of the terms is that any assistant principal assigned to be an 11-month employee will have their terms and conditions for employment presided over by their collective bargaining agreement, "except as provided for herein."

Both parties agree, the deal continued, that by no later than May 30 of every school year, each assistant principal in the association will tell the district in writing of their request to work for the following school year as an 11-month employee or 12-month employee. Those requests would need to be approved by the building principal and district office by June 15.

Conditions set for 11-month assistant principals are they will work from Aug. 1 through the final working day of the teacher calendar in June, and scheduled to work during school breaks, as is required of other administrators in the association.

The agreement said the district will not require assistant principals "to work between the last working day of the teacher calendar through July 31," but can choose to do so if they receive their building principal's approval. The contract also adds that salaries and all annual leave days — sick, personal and vacation — will be pro-rated.

The district and the association also agree that "the terms and conditions of this Agreement may not be used by any party as evidence of a practice or past practice in any grievance, arbitration, administrative proceeding, litigation or any matter whatsoever."

All the board members present approved the resolution except Dr. Eli Hernandez. Dr. Rhoda Overstreet-Wilson and Jim Van Arsdale arrived after the vote. After the meeting, Hernandez explained why he voted against it. Having formerly served as the principal of Delaware Primary School in the Syracuse City School District, Hernandez said most of the work he did to prepare for the school year was in the summer.

"We worked so hard to get administrators and then (giving) that option, it's a concern for me," he said.

In other news:

• The district is entering into an agreement with an administrative mentoring consultant.

The board approved an agreement between the district and Rebecca Kaune, who would be providing "professional services focused on administrative mentoring during the 2022-2023 school year," the agenda for Tuesday's meeting said. The agreement between Kaune and the district said Auburn will agree to pay up to $13,000 to Kaune for performing her services, at $130 per administrator per month "for 10 months each for up to 10 mentees." One hour per administrator per month, will be scheduled out in advance, the contract said, plus the schedule will get shared with the executive cabinet team.

Other terms and conditions in the agreement include that Kaune, as an independent contractor, will be responsible for paying federal and state income taxes on earnings applicable to the contract and she will not be eligible for Social Security, workers compensation, unemployment insurance or any other benefits Auburn district employees receive.

Auburn Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo said after the meeting that Kaune has been an administrative mentoring consultant with the district for over 10 years, and prior to her retirement, she served as an administrator in the Weedsport Central School District and Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES.

"Her knowledge base, she was a fantastic administrator, and all of our administrators that go through her (mentoring) program are all so appreciative because it is such a valued program that she does with our staff that we want to continue to keep her as long as we possibly can," Pirozzolo said.

The resolution was approved unanimously by board members present.