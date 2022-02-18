Auburn school district brought on former technology director as consultant

The Auburn Enlarged City School District's former technology director, who currently works for Cayuga County, has officially been hired as a technology consultant.

Thomas Bunn, Auburn's former director of technology who resigned over the summer and took a chief information officer position with Cayuga County, was made a technology consultant in a resolution approved by the district's board of education at its meeting Feb. 8.

Auburn Superintendent Jeff Pirozzolo said in an interview with The Citizen Friday that after Bunn resigned, he had been mentoring the person who was hired to replace him. That person left the position in the fall, Pirozzolo said, and Bunn started getting paid for hourly work on evenings and weekends, so he was officially made a consultant. Pirozzolo said Bunn is set to be paid $50,000 a year, adding Bunn is still working for the county.

Bunn originally resigned from the district on July 13. He was approved by the county as chief information officer June 22, with an annual salary of $105,000.

